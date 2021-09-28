Amplience named as a Leader in 2021 IDC MarketScape of Content Management Systems for Persuasive Digital Experiences Report

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, the leading commerce experience platform for high scale, high growth brands and retailers, has announced that it has been positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Content Management Systems for Persuasive Digital Experiences 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc # US47412921, September 2021) report.

The report highlights some of Amplience's strengths as a Leader in the market as follows:

Performance and scale: Amplience is one of the few vendors in this evaluation that offered and met a 99.99% uptime SLA. Amplience offers fast provisioning, load balancing, content delivery network and staging sites as part of the service.

Amplience is one of the few vendors in this evaluation that offered and met a 99.99% uptime SLA. Amplience offers fast provisioning, load balancing, content delivery network and staging sites as part of the service. Content focused: Amplience's microservices architecture depends on its atomic content design to easily get content in and out of the system. Amplience's heritage in content and digital commerce brings together rich media, content, and personalization to data-driven applications.

Amplience's microservices architecture depends on its atomic content design to easily get content in and out of the system. Amplience's heritage in content and digital commerce brings together rich media, content, and personalization to data-driven applications. Visualization and preview: Amplience tackles the separation of content creation from visual delivery in a headless environment by automatically rendering the content in the destination experience via the Virtual Staging capability. Amplience integrates the content calendar with the experience preview in real-time.

"Businesses everywhere are undergoing digital transformation," said Amplience Founder and CEO, James Brooke. "Customer demands need to be met in every market, and when it comes to ecommerce and omnichannel retail, the race is on to stay ahead of the competition. The defining factor is delivering the best customer experience.

"We're delighted to have been recognised as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape. We believe this accolade reflects our commitment to helping retailers who want to embrace agile CMS to deliver digital experiences that move shopping into a whole new dimension."

The IDC MarketScape excerpt can be accessed here.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Amplience

Amplience powers digital-first brands and retailers with the freedom to do more. Our low-code CMS, DAM and Digital Experience Management platform allows more than 350 of the world's leading brand teams to manage content, not code. The result is a rapid ROI for our clients who are delivering data and insight-driven customer experiences that drive deeper, more valuable customer relationships. Amplience supports the industry's transition to Microservice, API-first, Cloud and Headless (MACH) technologies, is MACH certified and an executive member of the MACH Alliance.

For more information on the Amplience platform, including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com .

SOURCE Amplience