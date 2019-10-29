Amplience Raises USD 10 Million to Drive Further Market Expansion and Growth in Headless Commerce

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, a leading specialist content management solution vendor for headless commerce, today announced that it has received a further USD 10 million round of financing from Columbia Lake Partners. This funding is in addition to the USD 37 million funding raised by Amplience in April 2018, led by Octopus Ventures.

This latest financing reflects the company's impressive growth in North America and EMEA. Over the past 12 months the company has signed a number of leading retail brands including Gap, GameStop, Debenhams, Ariat, VF Corp, Cosnova and Indochino.

Amplience's content management solution has recently been enhanced with the addition of high performance APIs that support mobile first and app based experiences, leading the market's take-up of headless commerce, as well as deep integrations into SAP CX and Salesforce's commerce and marketing clouds.

Amplience CEO and founder, James Brooke, said: "The market is on the cusp of wholesale change and we've enjoyed strong growth in North America and EMEA as retailers make the transition to Microservices, API-first, Cloud and Headless (MACH) architectures that support high performance mobile storefronts. Using Amplience, retailers can make the transition to headless without taking unnecessary risk, while transforming the productivity of their content operations. This round of funding, coupled with significant additions to the team and our technology roadmap for 2020, positions us for yet more growth."

Commenting on the latest round of funding, Craig W. Netterfield, Managing Partner at Columbia Lake Partners, stated: "We first backed Amplience in 2015 in the belief that content management software was an area ripe for improvement and Amplience were the team to provide it. Having seen this become the case, we are pleased to continue investing in Amplience's growth."

About Amplience

Amplience's content management solutions enable high performance mobile-first shopping experiences that combine rich content and media with personalisation to deliver engaged customers and high sales conversions. Amplience is built Microservices, API first, Cloud and Headless (MACH) and comes with powerful line-of-business tools that enable content teams to transform their productivity. With Amplience, complex experience management is done by making changes to content, not code. Put simply, Amplience enables the freedom to do more. More than 300 of the world's leading brands, including Tumi, Crate & Barrel, Gap, Shop Direct, Liberty London, Mulberry, Nelly, Otto and Boohoo benefit from our specialized content and experience management solutions.

For more information on the Amplience platform including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com .

About Columbia Lake Partners

Columbia Lake Partners is an experienced team of investors providing growth loans to European technology companies. In prior roles the partners have extended credit and managed portfolio relationships of greater than £300 million to over 100 companies. For further information please visit www.clpgrowth.com

About Octopus Ventures

Octopus Ventures helps pioneers change the world. The pioneers we back dare to reimagine the future of health, money and deep tech. With £1.2 billion under management, Octopus Ventures is one of the largest VCs in Europe. Our typical investment is from £1 million for Seed to £5 million for Series A and we can follow our investment from a few hundred thousand right up to £25 million. Our team is based in London and New York with Venture Partners in San Francisco, Singapore and China.

The companies we back become a part of this network, with access to a formidable resource of experience and expertise. Octopus Ventures have backed the founding teams of nearly 100 companies including Zoopla, Secret Escapes, Elvie, Depop, Sofar Sounds and Cazoo. Some of our portfolio companies have gone on to join forces with the world's largest businesses including Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter.

