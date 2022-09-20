AmplifAI Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Its Advanced Performance Enablement Solutions

AmplifAI's comprehensive platform enables end-to-end training to boost performance and deliver superior business outcomes.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the performance enablement platform industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AmplifAI with the North America Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for boosting corporate performance with its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven performance enablement software. AmplifAI's solutions help organizations automate their operations, improve decision-making, and increase productivity with accurate data and top-notch AI functionalities.

By leveraging employee performance data, the company delivers meaningful insights based on a company's top performers, enabling the optimization of business results, and boosting productivity.

The platform highlights the outstanding qualities of the organization's top performers to identify behavioral patterns and actions that the team can replicate, and then proposes customized actions, such as effective training, coaching, learning, and recognition. Later, AmplifAI's platform measures the results achieved based on its feedback to optimize the organization's performance further.

"AmplifAI's innovative platform is a comprehensive solution that improves performance outcomes across the enterprise - from associates to team leaders, supervisors, managers, and executives. The company's solutions are applicable in several industry verticals, including business process outsourcing (BPO) and contact centers, financial services, retail, managed services, healthcare, and communications and media," said Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The role-driven AmplifAI platform has an easy-to-use and intuitive dashboard for all levels of business applications. At the organizational level, businesses can compare performance at top levels across groups, BPO, and internal teams, and by various metrics (e.g., sales conversion percentage, quality, and average handle time)."

AmplifAI's AI-driven software is user-friendly and intuitive, providing real-time feedback, making it a timely and efficient solution. Additionally, the company's customer success approach is founded on providing unparalleled customer service and support throughout the process to help customers take full advantage of the platform's potential, further facilitating its use and growth opportunities within an organization.

As a result, AmplifAI achieves high customer satisfaction and has positioned itself as a trusted partner and market leader in the performance enablement platform industry.

"The platform's simple implementation, comprehensive metrics and insights, cost-effectiveness, and continuous enhancements are all testament to the company's commitment to delivering exceptional customer value and high satisfaction," noted Whynott. "AmplifAI uses client feedback, combined with a keen focus on industry trends and needs, to guide its product roadmap and continuously evolve its platform to maintain its innovative edge. Furthermore, the company conducts periodic client satisfaction surveys to ensure high customer satisfaction and continually receives scores above 90." Due to its strong performance, AmplifAI earns the 2022 Frost & Sullivan North America Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the performance enablement platform industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

