AmpLIFEi International & HAPInss Brands™ and 'Innovating Duo' Robert Oblon, and Kevin Thomas Join Forces Once Again in a New Product Manufacturing Alliance

GREENWOOD, Ind., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HAPInss Brands™, one of the world's fastest-growing health and wellness companies, today announced that it is has completed a custom manufacturing agreement for product development, innovation and supply with Alternative Laboratories, LLC., respected as one of the most innovative and successful pioneers of liquids, powders, tablets, capsules, and other unique nutritional supplements and delivery systems, with thousands of developed and nationally branded products, including over 50 first-to-market concepts and technologies.

"Understanding that Kevin invents and manufacturers products for many, many companies, I'm honored that we are able to create one-of-a-kind, life-changing products with his expertise and our scientific advisory board," says Robert Oblon. "That is helping us become the fastest-growing company in our industry, yet again."

Additionally, the customer manufacturing agreement will allow HAPInss Brands™ to distinguish its products from others in the direct marketing space by creating uniquely functional formulations and delivery systems with the help of the HAPInss Brands™ Scientific Advisory Board consisting of doctors, nutritionists and health professionals to bring next-generation formats to the market, allowing HAPInss Brands™ to further expand its industry-leading portfolio of product and manufacturing capabilities.

"We are delighted to collaborate with such a skilled and reputable formulating visionary like Mr. Thomas," stated Larry Cantrell, President of HAPInss Brands™, "and we look forward to showcasing the incredible state-of-the-art facility Kevin built in Southwest Florida and the events we will have there in the very near future."

"I am extremely excited about the unlimited creative potential between Robert and I that flows from our daily innovation conference calls," says Kevin Thomas, founder of Alternative Labs. "It's so rewarding to perform at one's maximum potential when working with the right like-minded individuals."

About AmpLIFEi™ and HAPInss Brands™

AmpLIFEi International™ is a health and wellness lifestyle company with exclusive marketing rights for HAPInss Brands' products serving freelance entrepreneurs. These two companies combined give customers and its freelance entrepreneurs more options to improve their lives in a more complete way. For more information about AmpLIFEi™ please visit www.AmpLIFEi.com

HAPInss Brands™ is a Nutritional Science company providing people with the latest technological advances specific to amplifying the state of wellbeing, also known as happiness. For more information about HAPInss Brands™, please visit www.HAPInss.com.

About Alternative Labs LLC

Alternative Laboratories is a value-added private label contract manufacturer located in Southwest, Florida, specializing in the manufacturing and packaging of liquids, powders, tablets, capsules, cosmetics and other unique nutritional supplements and delivery systems. Its product formulation abilities and global raw material access provide its broad base of Direct Selling and retail brands and private label clients with unique "first-to-market" products and cutting-edge innovations. Its state-of-the-art facilities are proudly registered with the FDA, cGMP, Organic, and Kosher certified.

Contact: Amber-Lynn Cantrell [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE AmpLIFEi International