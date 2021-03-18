Amplifi Acquires Award-Winning Comma Group to Expand European Capabilities

DALLAS and LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifi, a leading strategy and information management consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas, today announced that it has acquired Comma Group, an award-winning London-based international management consultancy exclusively focused on connecting people and data to improve commercial results. The acquisition enables both Amplifi and Comma Group to expand their global reach, strengthen their services and deliver people-centric digital transformations to clients worldwide.

The data industry has experienced explosive growth over the last year and this trend is expected to continue. The growth is partly attributed to COVID-19, which has affected all industries but made an immense impact on digital transformation and the important role of data. Organizations worldwide are finding that effective digital and data transformation strategies are essential for business sustainability and growth.

"This is the first step in Amplifi's growth-through-acquisition strategy and lays the foundation for our European expansion efforts," said Corey Mellick, CEO of Amplifi. "Joining forces with Comma Group positions us as one of the largest MDM consultancies anywhere, and we look forward to working with Comma's strong management team, who are among the industry's best thought leaders and data experts."

In addition to expanding Amplifi's size and reach, Comma Group broadens the U.S.-based consultancy's capabilities with additional service offerings in data quality, data migration and innovative R&D. Comma Group will also supplement Amplifi's technology services through several key partnerships including InRiver, Riversand, Stibo Systems, Tibco and Winshuttle.

Co-founded in 2015 by Leigh Wells, Sam Goss, Mike Evans and Mike Bonsall, Comma Group was established to help businesses extract more value from their data by connecting people, data and technology. Today, Comma Group has a strong reputation across multiple industries, working with enterprise B2B and direct-to-consumer brands in manufacturing, distribution, apparel, retail, health and beauty, and food and beverage. Their award-winning Gartner-recognized data solutions enable clients to successfully evolve and compete in today's data-driven economy.

The deal marks a vital step on both brands' journeys toward creating the world's leading global platform for data management and services to support organizations across North America, Europe and other territories.

"Today, more than ever, organizations need to use data to compete strategically or they will get left behind. Becoming part of Amplifi will allow us to accelerate our global vision and provide our current and future customers with a more comprehensive set of services to address today's market needs," said Leigh Wells, Comma Group's CEO and co-founder. "We are excited to join Amplfi because of market demand and fit, reflected in our shared philosophies, principles, and a strong culture of innovation and delivering excellence to customers."

The two companies also share an entrepreneurial spirit and strong values that build long-lasting customer relationships.

"The whole process was done virtually, showing how much two companies can achieve when they think big and align visions," said Scott Spear, Amplifi Chairman and CCO. "It's really rewarding to close this transaction, and we are very excited to have Comma under the Amplifi umbrella to create a platform to service the world's largest companies and deliver the most complex projects."

Comma Group will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amplifi and will operate under the name Comma, part of Amplifi. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For more information, visit www.goamplifi.com.

About Amplifi

Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, distributors and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset: THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition and design to implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices.

About Comma Group

Comma Group (www.comma-group.com) is an international, Gartner-recognized independent MDM and PIM consultancy. Exclusively focusing on data and information excellence, they connect data and people to realize the true value of clients' information. Operating in the UK, US and Europe, they provide a comprehensive list of data services – including data governance, data quality, technology implementation and data migration – to well-known brands in a wide range of sectors, including retail, hospitality and manufacturing.

Media Relations

Jean Cohen

[email protected]

SOURCE Amplifi

Related Links

https://www.goamplifi.com

