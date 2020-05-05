AmpliFi Capital Launches Capital Allocation Strategy Podcast Forward-Looking Business, Produced by FullCast
Founder and CEO of AmpliFi Capital Kevin Griffith and CMO Nick Lipetzky launch capital allocation strategy podcast Forward-Looking Business. Listeners are invited to subscribe today.
May 05, 2020, 14:06 ET
OMAHA, Neb., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha-based Founder and CEO of AmpliFi Capital Kevin Griffith and Co-Founder and CMO Nick Lipetzky have partnered with FullCast for the launch of the Forward-Looking Business podcast. Kevin is an experienced legal and finance professional with experience managing the evolutionary process of a company. Nick is an experienced manager known for taking companies from stagnation to profitability.
AmpliFi Capital provides confidence and clarity; freeing the CEO so they can take the next step in building their business. Using their Capital Allocation platform, AmpliFi Capital helps CEOs manage how money is invested, measured, tracked, and sourced so that a company can achieve its vision.
More information is available at https://www.amplificap.com/podcast
On the Forward Looking Business podcast, Kevin and Nick will tell the stories of successful businesses, through conversations with successful CEOs and business leaders. Each episode listeners will learn capital strategies that explain how money has been invested, measured, tracked, and sourced, creating companies that have achieved their CEO's vision. Ambitious CEOs and business owners share a common drive to maximize the potential of their organization. If your goal is to free yourself from the day-to-day of your business and increase per-share value this podcast is for you.
Kevin holds a B.A. in Accounting and Finance, a Master's in Business Administration and a Juris Doctorate from the University of St. Thomas. Nick is adept at identifying customer requirements and aligning customer needs with a solution.
To subscribe to AmpliFi Capital's Forward Looking Business podcast, please visit https://www.amplificap.com/podcast. Subscribers will gain access to the latest episodes, the podcast library of previous editions and will also receive regular podcast updates. Podcast production and marketing provided by FullCast.
Contact Information
Company: AmpliFi Capital
Contact Name: Nick Lipetzky
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-612-803-5777
Address: 1131 Leavenworth Street, Omaha NE 68102, United States
Website: https://www.amplificap.com/
SOURCE FullCast
