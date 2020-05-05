AmpliFi Capital Launches Capital Allocation Strategy Podcast Forward-Looking Business, Produced by FullCast

More information is available at https://www.amplificap.com/podcast

On the Forward Looking Business podcast, Kevin and Nick will tell the stories of successful businesses, through conversations with successful CEOs and business leaders. Each episode listeners will learn capital strategies that explain how money has been invested, measured, tracked, and sourced, creating companies that have achieved their CEO's vision. Ambitious CEOs and business owners share a common drive to maximize the potential of their organization. If your goal is to free yourself from the day-to-day of your business and increase per-share value this podcast is for you.

Kevin holds a B.A. in Accounting and Finance, a Master's in Business Administration and a Juris Doctorate from the University of St. Thomas. Nick is adept at identifying customer requirements and aligning customer needs with a solution.

To subscribe to AmpliFi Capital's Forward Looking Business podcast, please visit https://www.amplificap.com/podcast . Subscribers will gain access to the latest episodes, the podcast library of previous editions and will also receive regular podcast updates. Podcast production and marketing provided by FullCast.

Contact Information

Company: AmpliFi Capital

Contact Name: Nick Lipetzky

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-612-803-5777

Address: 1131 Leavenworth Street, Omaha NE 68102, United States

Website: https://www.amplificap.com/

SOURCE FullCast

Related Links

https://www.amplificap.com/

