Amplify Voices, the Media Production Company Founded by NFL Coach Pete Carroll, Launches Flagship Podcast

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Voices, a media production and marketing company dedicated to championing diverse and caring voices, announced today the launch of its flagship podcast "Amplify Voices: Conversations from the Heart," debuting June 9th in partnership with Cadence13—a leading premium podcast company. Founded by Pete Carroll, head coach and executive vice president of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks—and one of only three coaches to win a Super Bowl and college football national championship— Amplify Voices is a new media production company committed to providing a thriving platform for diverse and caring leaders who are shaping and shifting culture. Through 2021 and beyond, Amplify Voices will develop and produce a series of engaging content initiatives, including podcasts, books, live events, documentaries and social media campaigns, with the aim of imparting Carroll's legacy of caring leadership while spotlighting some of the most inspiring and influential voices today.

The company piloted its first content endeavor in the fall of 2020 with its #CoachTheVote social media campaign, challenging coaches across collegiate and professional levels to support voter registration during the November 2020 election cycle. With over 78 million TV viewers and 6.6 million social impressions from September to November 2020, the #CoachTheVote campaign brought together coaches, athletes, fans, and artists in an important common cause and a leading mobilization endeavor.

In a continued effort to harness the power of social impact through storytelling across mediums, Amplify Voices will launch its flagship podcast "Amplify Voices: Conversations from the Heart," on June 9th in partnership with Audacy's Cadence13, the leading premium podcast studio behind several critically acclaimed shows, including Pod Save America, It Was Said with Jon Meacham, The Goop Podcast, The ETC's with Kevin Durant and many more.

Co-hosted by Pete Carroll and Amplify Voices' Chief Content Officer Audrey Cavenecia, "Amplify Voices: Conversations from the Heart" is an engaging, heartfelt and humanity-forward podcast that feels authentic, vulnerable and solutions-driven. With guests that include some of today's most influential voices, including Van Jones, Rachel Maddow, Cory Booker, Neil deGrasse Tyson and a host of others, "Amplify Voices: Conversations from the Heart" is where thoughtful perspectives, compelling stories and real-life solutions for navigating the world converge. Carroll and Cavenecia start each conversation with an open-ended question: "We want to know, what's on your heart?" The response often ignites a raw, engaging and unexpected dialogue that ultimately lands in place of community, empathy, and love.

"I am thrilled to launch this podcast along with my co-host Audrey Cavenecia, and our partners at Cadence13," said Carroll. "We are hoping to amplify the voices of people from all walks of life, people who have a unique perspective and a story to tell. With a particular emphasis on diversity and inclusion, we want to create a platform for people to be seen and heard. All of our guests are unique caring souls that share a vulnerability and willingness to open their hearts and that's what this podcast is all about, coming from the heart."

"It was important to Pete that the podcast not be about him, sports, coaching, or what one generally might expect from a Pete Carroll podcast," said Cavenecia. "With Amplify Voices the company, and with the podcast specifically, he wanted to include, empower and uplift a diverse range of people. And so, we decided to host the podcast together as a way to demonstrate our values through every tentacle of the company. We wanted the listener to identify with someone who wasn't noteworthy or famous, per se, but who was relatable, had a strong opinion about the world and had valuable things to say. I represent some of the audience: working women, working mothers, women of color. I think it was essential to Pete that our voices be an integral part of the conversation and that our stories be amplified."

"This is a powerful series, hosted by two incredibly powerful voices," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. "We are so proud to be working with Coach Carroll, Audrey and the team at Amplify Voices."

"Amplify Voices: Conversations from the Heart" will include weekly episodes starting June 9th. The first, a discussion with Neil deGrasse Tyson on leadership, empathy, social media and the cosmos, can be heard here:

Episodes were filmed at Industrious Seattle Downtown , a nearly 43,000 square-foot flexible workplace at the center of Seattle's Denny Triangle, South Lake Union, Downtown and Belltown. Industrious is the highest-rated workplace provider in the industry and is a strategic partner to Amplify Voices.

WME represents Carroll and facilitated the deal.

About Amplify Voices

Amplify Voices is a media production and marketing company dedicated to championing diverse and caring voices. From its pilot home base at Industrious in Seattle, it produces podcasts, live events, social media campaigns, documentaries, and more, aiming to lift up and inspire as many people as possible—and show how compassion, caring, and humility can be integral to leadership, performance, and success. Using the power of storytelling, authentic community, and intimate conversations that feature vulnerability as well as strength, Amplify Voices wants to help transform the way we lead and live: with our hearts instead of our heads. No matter the medium, Amplify Voices will keep partnering with—and handing a microphone to—those individuals and organizations who are dreaming of and actively creating a more loving future for us all. For more information, please visit www.amplifyvoices.io .

