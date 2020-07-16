Amplifyer Announces Key Hires, Kimberly Island-Johnson and Rachel Saunders, to Expand Its North American Sales Organization

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifyer, the company that connects Fortune 1000 advertisers to the most innovative startups in the world, today announced two key hires to its North American sales organization.

Based in Los Angeles, Kimberly Island-Johnson joins as Amplifyer's Regional Vice President of Sales and Head of West Coast. Prior to joining Amplifyer, Island-Johnson held senior sales positions at Quantcast and ADARA, where she worked alongside Amplifyer CEO and Founder Mike Aronow.

Left to right: Rachel Saunders, Kimberly Island-Johnson

Rachel Saunders joins Amplifyer in Boston as Senior Sales Director. With over two decades of digital sales and marketing experience, Saunders has held leadership positions at Winstar as SVP of National Sales and FUOR Digital as COO/Managing Director before it was acquired by Kelly, Scott and Madison. She also co-founded the Chicago Interactive Marketing Association and worked within the sales organizations of CNN, Gannet and Questech.

"Kimberly and Rachel are fantastic additions to our North American team," said Aronow. "Both are highly respected industry veterans with a wide breadth of experience. They will provide meaningful innovation, expertise and revenue-generation for our partners."

These hires expand Amplifyer's North America sales organization following the recent announcements of the company's partnerships with Chalice Custom Algorithms and Mint Measure.

About Amplifyer

Amplifyer is a digital consultancy and rep firm hybrid that connects the world's most innovative startups to Fortune 1000 brands. Headquartered in New York City, Amplifyer provides leading marketers and advertising agencies with access to curated product suites and thought leaders in the digital space.

Contact:

Debbie Wentz, Head of Marketing and Analytics

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Amplifyer

Related Links

https://amplifyer.com/

