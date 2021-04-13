AmpliTech Group, Inc. Receives Developmental Order for Cryogenic Device to Accelerate Design of New Drugs for Diseases and Materials for Quantum Computers

AmpliTech developing cryogenic device to accelerate design of new drugs and materials for Quantum Computers. Tweet this

Dr. Simenas Mantas, a designer on the Amplify My Probe, Ltd team that designed the EPR Cryoprobe stated, "The device allows the measurements of the Electron Paramagnetic Resonance (EPR) experiments to be done much faster by amplifying microwave signals and suppressing source noise. We anticipate close to 100x speedup of the experiments. Such an improvement is highly relevant in the field as it will significantly expand the domain of systems that can be studied by EPR. Among such systems are biomolecules, catalytic surfaces, materials for quantum computing and others."

Among many other possible applications, the studying of such systems has the potential to speed up the design of new drugs (for example, to treat Alzheimer's disease), increase efficiency of catalytic processes in chemical industry, and discover new materials for future quantum computers.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. will be the exclusive manufacturer for this product and Amplify My Probe will be its sole global distributor for a term of at least 18 months.

CEO Fawad Maqbool, stated, "We are pleased to work with the Amplify My Probe team to help develop this innovative new product that will advance materials science and medical technology. AmpliTech Group, Inc. is dedicated to be a driving force and leader in amplifier technology for communications and microwave applications that are part of everyday life around us."

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Our steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because we can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented to us. In addition, we have the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs. Website: http://www.AmpliTechinc.com.

About Amplify My Probe, Ltd.

Amplify My Probe is a spin out from the Quantum Spin Dynamics group at the London Centre for Nanotechnology and UCLQ. The Company is commercialising technology to improve the signal to noise ratio in EPR experiments. By placing low noise amplifiers in EPR probes, we collect and amplify signals before adding any thermal noise. Cooling the amplifiers cryogenically allows us to achieve noise factors much lower than room temperature operation. Our probes can be game changing for any EPR experiment with weak signals, where the experiment duration is determined by the need to average. https://www.amplifymyprobe.com/

