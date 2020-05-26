AmpliVox COVID Security Station and Free Megaphone for COVID Checkpoints and Test Sites

The COVID Security Station can be used by individuals administering a checkpoint or test site. It is a mobile workstation made of heavy duty steel construction, with these features:

A work surface that's height-adjustable by dial

Four casters for easy movement

Constructed of welded 18 gauge steel, with a black semi-gloss powder coat.

Work surface is 28"W x 18"D, and is adjustable in height.

Two adjustable height storage shelves are constructed of 22-gauge steel.

Four locking 4-inch diameter swivel casters.

Plenty of room for customer to add signage and/or logo on the front. (Ask AmpliVox about custom logo options.)

The S600NR megaphone can be used to control traffic and provide clear, audible instructions to testing participants. The free megaphone offer is available to the first 200 requesters, or through June 30, whichever comes first. The COVID Security Station is offered with a 10% discount off the regular list price through June 30.

We are extremely proud of our medical and testing personnel and want to do everything we can to support them," said AmpliVox CEO Don Roth. "AmpliVox manufactures both voice amplification and lecterns. This is the least we can do to help."

To get the free megaphone and/or discounted COVID Security Station, call AmpliVox at 800-267-5486 and ask for Jason, ext. 442, or Patrick, ext. 438. If you can't get through on the 800 number, dial directly: Jason, 847-504-8442, or Patrick, 847-504-8438.

AmpliVox manufactures a complete line of megaphones and PA systems, as well as lecterns and multimedia furniture. To learn more about AmpliVox Sound Systems' products, visit Ampli.com.

SOURCE AmpliVox Sound Systems