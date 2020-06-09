AmpliVox Portable Demo Booth Promotes Your Company Image

Highly mobile – weighs only 33 lbs; moves easily through doors and hallways on two heavy duty casters; folded display transports easily in car or van

Durable, rugged, water- and scratch-resistant, for interior or exterior use

Large 31.5"W x 32.5"H Inter-changeable graphic front panel for high visual impact (graphics available through AmpliVox)

6 sq. ft. counter top space with 100 lb. load capacity; roomy enough for a laptop and projector, strong enough to hold product samples and literature

Sturdy interior shelf holds 75 lbs. – equipment, accessories, water, etc.

35.5"W x 34"H x 26"D; folded 34H" x 35.5"W x 6"D

Optional nylon carry case

The Expandable Portable Demo Booth, PDB1610, non-folding, ships assembled, adds these capabilities:

Slimmer and higher booth – 28.5"W x 42"H x 29"D – provides a locking rear storage door and great customization options:

Up to three inter-changeable graphic panels – 19"W x 40"H



Folding table (one or two can be added) – 19"W x 37" L, adjustable height, 32" to 37", 100 lb. weight capacity



Literature Holder Kit – 24"W x 15"H, 3 pockets, 2 mounting poles

"AmpliVox is all about helping you extend your voice and project your image," said AmpliVox CEO Don Roth. "The Portable Demo Booth is an indispensable component in your marketing arsenal. It makes you a communications pro, projecting your company image in an unimaginably wide array of display settings."

To learn more about AmpliVox Sound Systems' products, visit Ampli.com.

SOURCE AmpliVox Sound Systems

