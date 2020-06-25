AmpliVox Upgrades 96-Channel Wireless PA for Superior Sound

"In these days of emergency communications and social distancing, our customers need every advantage to ensure that audiences indoors or out hear critical messages with utmost clarity," said AmpliVox CEO Don Roth. "That's why we previously upgraded this unit from a 16-channel to 96-channel receiver, reducing wireless signal interference by automatically switching channels. And now, the Digital Dual Diversity second antenna takes the sound quality to a whole new level."

The SW925-96 includes a full range of features, including a powerful 250 amplifier, complete portability with built-in wheels, rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hour, built in media player, Bluetooth connectivity, and both a wired microphone and the choice of wireless microphone – handheld, lapel & headset, or over-the-ear. Bundled packages are available to add tripods and additional speakers for expanded sound coverage.

To learn more about AmpliVox Sound Systems' products, visit Ampli.com.

SOURCE AmpliVox Sound Systems