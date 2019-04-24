AMPLY Power Debuts Optimization Software Offering Fleets Transparency in Electric Vehicle Charging and Management

"Piloting fleet electrification with a few vehicles is one thing, but for the industry to make a concerted switch to electric, they require a reliable, up-to-date window into their electricity costs and charging operations," said Simon Lonsdale, head of sales and strategy for AMPLY Power. "With AMPLIFY, anyone can actively monitor pricing, scheduling, and other logistics, while AMPLY manages the day-to-day work of keeping vehicles charged and ready for service."

Leveraging the latest in cloud technology and AMPLY's unique API, the AMPLIFY platform uses real-time functionality to ensure energy pricing and scheduling transparency to maximize charging efficiency. The web-based, portal is tailored for each fleet's needs, taking into consideration facility layouts, vehicles in the fleet, mileage needs, daily operations and more. AMPLIFY is intended to not only assist in the strategic, cost-effective charging of vehicles but to also optimize end-to-end depot operations by tracking costs, scheduling, and maintenance. In addition, AMPLIFY provides predictive features to estimate the impact of future energy pricing or schedule changes.

"From financing, installations, utility management and more, managing an end-to-end electrification program alone is difficult and time-consuming," said Vic Shao, founder, and CEO of AMPLY Power. "AMPLY's comprehensive, system-wide approach, from our charging processes to the new AMPLIFY software, offers complete visibility to the entirety of a company's EV charging operations. Whether you are tracking one depot or dozens, AMPLIFY streamlines how operators monitor their electrification programs and frees them up to focus on achieving their business goals."

Through its Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) model, AMPLY removes the risks and complexities related to the charging logistics of electric buses, trucks and passenger vehicles, in exchange for predictable pricing and a guarantee that vehicles are charged fully at the start of each workday. With its one-of-a-kind offering, AMPLY simplifies charging logistics and provides certainty on electric fueling costs by handling all aspects of EV charging operations and infrastructure, and only bills fleets for the number of electric miles driven. The AMPLIFY platform is the foundation of this CaaS model.

About AMPLY Power

FLEET CHARGING, SIMPLIFIED. AMPLY Power provides Charging-as-a-Service to de-risk and accelerates the adoption of electric buses, trucks, and passenger vehicles by public and private fleets through its simple price-per-mile-driven model. AMPLY provides a fully managed charging solution that enables municipal and commercial fleets to deploy electric vehicles confidently and without hassles. AMPLY handles all aspects of charging operations on behalf of fleet owners and AMPLY's charging systems are optimized for the lowest electricity costs. The company is funded by Congruent Ventures and Obvious Ventures.

