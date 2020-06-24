Amplyx Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Upcoming Virtual European Biotech Investor Day 2020

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for debilitating and life-threatening diseases in patients with compromised immune systems, today announced that Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D., president and CEO, plans to present an overview of the company and update on their clinical development programs at the upcoming Virtual European Biotech Investor Day 2020 hosted by Solebury Trout, Goodwin, Deutsche Bank and Nasdaq. During the 20 minute presentation, participants will be able to submit questions electronically. Details are as follows:

Date/Time: Thursday June 25, at 12:40 p.m. EDT

To access the presentation, please login HERE: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2408/35381

About Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals is developing innovative therapies for patients with compromised immune systems, including cancer and transplant patients, and the critically ill. The company's two lead products are fosmanogepix (APX001), a first-in-class antifungal, for the treatment of life-threatening fungal infections caused by pathogens such as Candida, Aspergillus and rare molds, and MAU868, a novel human monoclonal antibody that potently neutralizes the BK virus, which can cause significant morbidity and mortality in transplant patients. For more information, please visit www.amplyx.com.

