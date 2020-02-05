AMPS Appoints Healthcare Legal Veteran as General Counsel

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS), the pioneer in cost containment for the self-insurance industry, today announced the appointment of Attorney Laura A. Conte, a healthcare legal industry veteran with a quarter-century of experience, as General Counsel.

In her new role, Attorney Conte's responsibilities include oversight of all legal issues within AMPS' internal and external departments, contract management and design, negotiations and settlement structures for cost containment and corporate governance and business policy.

Previously, Attorney Conte served as General Counsel and Chief Claims Officer for Massachusetts-based healthcare technology company Advanced Medical Strategies where she managed the company's legal affairs on a broad range of matters, including internal audits and assessments. Prior to that, she served as General Counsel for INTEICO Inc. and as Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer for TRU Services Inc. Attorney Conte is a graduate of Massachusetts School of Law and Suffolk University.

"I am delighted to join such a talented team of professionals that is committed to reducing healthcare costs while maintaining high-quality care," Conte said. "Over my 25-plus years in this industry, I have watched AMPS grow and succeed in an ever-changing market. The team's corporate values in leadership and dedication to true cost containment align with my values as an attorney."

"Self-funded employers and other consumers of healthcare and health insurance have for too long been forced onto an unsustainable path of absurdly rising costs that divert resources from investments that could instead drive economic and job growth," said Kirk Fallbacher, CEO, AMPS. "We are excited to add Laura's expertise and experience to our legal team as we continue advocating for our members to secure healthcare pricing that's fair and affordable for all."

AMPS' addition of Attorney Conte follows the continued expansion of its executive team, which recently added several healthcare and health insurance industry veterans to its leadership team. The addition of these new experts, who together bring decades of experience in bending the cost curve to control the skyrocketing cost of healthcare, will help AMPS greatly enhance its ability to serve self-funded employer groups, brokers and third-party administrators.

About AMPS

Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) provides market leading healthcare cost containment services for self-funded employers, public entities, brokers, TPAs, and reinsurers. AMPS mission is to help clients attain their goals of reducing healthcare costs while keeping members satisfied with quality healthcare benefits. AMPS leverages 15 years of experience in auditing and pricing medical claims to deliver "fair for all" pricing both pre-care and post-care. AMPS offers innovative dashboards and analytics to provide clients with insights based on Plan performance. Learn more at www.advancedpricing.com.

