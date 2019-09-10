AMRA Announces Strategic Partnership with Japanese Leading Imaging CRO, Micron, Inc., to Support Clinical Trials in Japan

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMRA (www.amramedical.com) has entered into an exclusive agreement with the largest imaging CRO (Contract Research Organization) in Japan, Micron, Inc., to guide and support pharmaceutical and research clients in Japan with clinical trials.

"We are very happy to have Micron as a partner for the second largest medical market. A local partner in the sophisticated Japanese market is necessary and will mean better service to domestic clients," said Eric Converse, CEO of AMRA.

Combining AMRA's MRI Body Composition Profiling, expertise in metabolic diseases, musculoskeletal conditions and muscle wasting, with Micron's existing penetration into the Japanese imaging research markets, will mean growth for both companies. Micron, having Japan's largest medical imaging analysis team, has the logistical organization and know-how to support launching AMRA's technology in Japanese clinical trials.

"Micron has a corporate mission that 'Micron is committed to human health and medical progression by supporting research activities in the medical field trough utilizing imaging technologies.' To introduce AMRA's technology into Japan definitely matches this mission and we believe it will bring an innovative step for the researches of pharmaceuticals and academics. AMRA has a unique capability that uses AI that with high precision and in 3D quantify the whole muscles and fat in rapid MRI scans. This is very advantageous and interesting for Japanese researchers," said Michita Sato, President of Micron, Inc.

"Japanese pharmaceutical companies and academic researchers show great interest in AMRA's digital health solutions and with this partnership we can expect increased business and strengthen our relationships in Japan," commented Rosemary Shull, Senior Vice President, Global Business Development & Marketing of AMRA.

Micron, Inc.

Micron (www.micron-kobe.com/en ) is an imaging contract research organization and provides imaging related technical and clinical trial support services. It offers image central reading, image analysis, monitoring, quality control, PET tracer manufacturing support, and site management services for multi-center clinical trials. The company also engages in the development of imaging biomarkers including new development and introducing software as medical devices for image analysis into Japanese market.

AMRA Medical AB

AMRA (www.amramedical.com) is a groundbreaking international digital health company at the forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. The company has developed a new global standard in body composition assessment, the ability to automatically produce multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with unrivaled precision and accuracy, as well as contextual disease insights – all from a single, rapid, whole-body MRI. AMRA was founded in 2010 as a spin-off of Linköping University, Sweden, with the aim to support transformative care and vital decision-making from clinical research to health and wellness.

