AMRA Biomarkers Indicate Individuals with CVD and T2D Have Faster Muscle Deterioration than Metabolically Disease-Free People -- AMRA Medical to Present Data at SCWD

The study included 1,265 participants from the UK Biobank who were scanned twice approximately 2 years apart using a 6-minute MRI protocol. Using AMRA® Researcher, images were analyzed for thigh fat-free muscle volume (FFMV) and muscle fat infiltration (MFI) — a biomarker associated with all-cause mortality1. The participants were divided into cohorts based on metabolic disease. While no group had a significant weight change over two years, the researchers observed significant changes in muscle composition. Individuals with a metabolic disease had more rapid muscle wasting process compared with metabolic disease-free individuals. Notably, the rate of muscle wasting was distinct for each group, with CVD being associated with the most rapid muscle wasting profile followed by T2D.

Eric Converse, CEO at AMRA, commented: "These results are particularly exciting not only because of how they can advance metabolic disease research but also because they continue our path to proving the clinical utility of mapping the trajectory of an individual's muscle composition. For instance, for an individual with T2D or cardiovascular disease, physicians could longitudinally assess their muscle composition using AMRA's recently regulatory-cleared clinical service offering and determine if the results align with or differ from the wasting profile of others that are similar to them. This information could help inform or develop longevity plans for an individual."

To hear more about the study results and to connect with AMRA's team, SCWD conference attendees can observe the presentation titled: Two years of aging – initial results on changes in muscle composition in the UK Biobank imaging study.

SOURCE AMRA Medical