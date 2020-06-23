AMRA Medical Presents Reproducibility Study of an MRI-based Body Composition Analysis Method

Eric Converse, AMRA's CEO, states, "This study and other publications position AMRA well for global clinical trials using the three major scanner manufacturers and further allows for eventual clinical use across a greater geography servicing more of the population, not just cities and research centers."

Repeatability and reproducibility are both valuable. In longitudinal studies, where patients are scanned multiple times in the same scanner, repeatability is more relevant than reproducibility. In clinical diagnosis and for inclusion in multi-center clinical studies, reproducibility is often a primary quality parameter, as different facilities house different scanners. AMRA's study offers a means to calculate power when applying this method in clinical studies. Also, the results serve as a benchmark for future reproducibility studies of other methods for body composition analysis.

In addition, AMRA's liver fat fraction had repeatability and reproducibility comparable to the scanner vendors' clinical liver applications, which suggests that AMRA's liver fat assessment has the same performance as those methods. Converse continued, " Specific to liver health, when assessing patients' health due to liver issues, it is of greater significance to have the whole metabolic picture, not just liver-specific measurements. AMRA's BCP provides that picture."

Get the full open access publication from MRM at doi.org/10.1002/mrm.28360 and learn more about AMRA's methods at amramedical.com

SOURCE AMRA Medical

Related Links

https://www.amramedical.com

