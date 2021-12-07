AMRA Medical's MRI-Based Muscle Assessment Technology Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance

The AMRA ® MAsS Scan is offered as a medical device service, utilizing AMRA's rapid neck-to-knee MRI protocol, to produce an easy-to-understand and actionable patient-specific report. The report contains the muscle assessment score (MAsS), precise body composition measurements with contextual insights based on AMRA's reference database, and anatomic and color-coded segmented images. Together, the images and the precise biomarkers derived from the images yield information for clinicians to support patient care.

Eric Converse, CEO at AMRA, commented: "We are very excited to expand this technology to the US. The AMRA® MAsS Scan will greatly benefit patients by allowing clinicians to objectively and accurately assess muscle quality and take action to ultimately improve patient outcomes." Converse continued: "The beauty of the report is that it is easy-to-understand, it creates a common language among clinicians with the muscle assessment score, and adds only minutes to an already prescribed MRI."

About AMRA Medical

AMRA is a digital health company at the forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. The company has developed a new global standard in body composition analysis, the ability to automatically produce multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with unrivaled precision and accuracy, as well as contextual disease insights – all from a single, rapid, whole-body MRI scan.

