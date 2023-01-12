Amrish T. Patel, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amrish T. Patel, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand and upper extremity surgery.

Dr. Patel was born and raised in Memphis. He moved to Houston and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Rice University. He received his medical degree from Loyola University's Stritch School of Medicine before completing his residency in orthopedic surgery and a fellowship in hand and upper extremity surgery at the University of Chicago. He gained wide-ranging experience from three Level 1 trauma centers, a burn center, and one of the top tumor programs in the country before returning to the South. He has provided competent and compassionate care to his Georgia patients since graduating from his fellowship. The doctor is board eligible for orthopedic surgery.

Dr. Patel is affiliated with Atlanta Hand Specialist, which serves patients at eight locations throughout Georgia. He focuses on diagnosing and treating all arm ailments, including elbow, forearm, wrist, hand, and fingers and offers non-operative and surgical treatments, including the latest minimally invasive techniques. The doctor treats carpal tunnel syndrome, fractures, tumors, and trauma patients. He always takes the time to listen to patients and gives complete explanations of the diagnosis and treatment plans. Dr. Patel has three years of experience in his current position and 14 years in his field.

According to Dr. Patel, physicians and staff at Atlanta Hand Specialist provide innovative solutions for conditions that affect the lifestyle. Regardless of patient age, their team can help successfully treat any condition in the arms, hands, or fingers that deter patients from living a fully active life. The doctor notes that orthopedic surgery is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons use surgical and non-surgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders.

Dr. Patel is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery and the American Society for Surgery of the Hand. In his spare time, Dr. Patel enjoys hiking, biking, and kayaking. He also provides community education to local nursing home residents regarding common orthopedic issues that these residents are facing.

The doctor would like to acknowledge his mentors: Daniel Mass, MD, and the owner of this practice, Viral Kumar Patel, MD.

