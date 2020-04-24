AMS Onsite, CoastalDx Partner with PruittHealth for Infection Prevention at Long-Term Care Facilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMS Onsite , the leading infection prevention specialists for America's long-term care facilities, and its preferred lab, CoastalDx, today announced an agreement with PruittHealth , a family-owned network of post-acute and long-term care facilities in the Southeast, to expand COVID-19 testing capabilities at multiple PruittHealth locations.

Providing certified infection preventionists, AMS Onsite's team of dedicated clinical professionals deliver infection control leadership, support, training, and resident and staff testing to meet more stringent infection control measures, which were adopted in March by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) .

AMS Onsite's comprehensive infection control and prevention program, Sterisis, was specifically developed for long-term and post-acute care communities. Onsite infection control measures, which include testing for 37 distinct pathogens, including COVID-19, are returned within 24 hours.

In addition to the COVID-19 testing for PruittHealth and other providers, AMS Onsite's infection control programs include:

Managing a comprehensive infection control program, which includes dedicated infection preventionist for each facility and access to AMS Onsite medical directors and pharmacists;

Remote live monitoring of resident EHRs with real-time interventional analytics powered by Real Time Medical Systems;

Real-time infectious disease outbreak alerts to help manage, contain and combat outbreaks; and

Access to full laboratory services.

"For 50 years, PruittHealth has put our patients' health and safety first, and we are fiercely dedicated to preventing the spread of infectious diseases among our population," said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO, PruittHealth, Inc. "Combining AMS COVID-19 testing capabilities with data-driven insights allows us to continue to protect our patients and caregivers."

AMS Onsite will utilize clinical data and live analytics provided by Real Time Medical Systems , the leading interventional analytics solution in healthcare, to provide actionable insights for infectious disease identification, treatment and prevention, enabling clinical teams to intervene earlier. And COVID-19 antibody testing provided by Sensiva Health will further protect both patients and staff.

"We are honored to help with PruittHealth's infection control and prevention efforts. We share a commitment to early detection of infectious diseases at long-term care facilities across the country, preventing the spread of infectious disease and protecting our most vulnerable population," said AMS Onsite Chief Medical Officer Chris Morgan, MD, FAAP, MACP.

About AMS Onsite

Established in 2018, the AMS Onsite practice emerged to serve long-term care facilities and their development and management of their infection control and prevention programs. The practice offers infection preventionists that advise nursing homes on best practices for their population and needs. AMS Onsite offers several programs, including their Sterisis program, which offers a complete ICP/AMS program specifically designed for long-term care. Integral to AMS Onsite's program is PCR-based testing which is administered via a nasal swab. Results are submitted within 24 hours. The Sterisis program currently tests for 37 respiratory pathogens, including COVID-19. For more information on AMS Onsite visit www.amsonsite.com or contact Heather Hutson, Chief Infection Control Officer at [email protected].

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Across its family of providers, PruittHealth employs 16,000 partners who serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

CONTACT: Caroline Curran Fawcett, 910-409-4126, [email protected].

SOURCE AMS Onsite

Related Links

https://amsonsite.com

