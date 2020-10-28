AMS Spectral UV Announces November 5 LED UV Webinar for Offset Printers

RIVER FALLS, Wis., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMS Spectral UV, a Baldwin Technology Company, the leading supplier of high-power LED UV for sheetfed and web offset litho, today announced its upcoming webinar (#PIWebinar #PKIWebinar) in partnership with Printing Impressions, featuring a panel of LED UV users from across North America.

This seminar will be presented live at 2 p.m. EST on November 5 and will also be available for convenient on-demand viewing. Click here to register.

The lineup of expert speakers includes Paul J DeSantis of ANRO Inc. (West Chester, PA), which specializes in turnkey and cost-effective solutions for corporate printing, direct mail, online print management solutions, fulfillment, graphic design, and digital communication services; John Dahlke of printing and graphics company VISOgraphic Printing (Addison, IL); and Kent Tucker of Tucker Castleberry (Atlanta, GA), which provides printing, direct mail and marketing.

"We are extremely excited to host this stellar panel of printers who have transformed their businesses with AMS Spectral UV's LED UV platform," said Hans Ulland, Executive Vice President of AMS Spectral UV. "Any printer can learn from the challenges they faced and solved with LED UV."

Topics will include how LED UV retrofits:

have increased production throughput 30%, 50% and 100% on the same equipment;

cut turnaround times in half;

can be the key ingredient in winning new business;

are a magnet to new salespeople with high-margin business;

open the door to high-margin special effects;

open production to tougher to print and dry substrates;

removes variables that fight consistent quality production;

solve a myriad of quality issues; and

enabled one printer to transition from 100% commercial work to an increasing mix of higher margin Packaging Print.

Register today.

ABOUT AMS SPECTRAL UV - A BALDWIN TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

AMS Spectral UV -- A Baldwin Technology Company maintains manufacturing facilities in River Falls, Wisconsin in the United States and in Slough, England in the United Kingdom. Both locations produce LED-UV and conventional UV curing equipment that is built to the most rigorous engineering standards, designed to withstand nonstop use in printing and other industrial environments. More information is available online at amsspectraluv.com or by calling (715) 425-5600.

ABOUT BALDWIN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Baldwin Technology Company Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of process-automation equipment and related consumables for the printing, packaging and other industrial segments, including technical textiles, chip and fiberboard, and film extrusion. Through its global footprint, Baldwin offers customers a broad range of market-leading technologies, products and systems that enhance the quality of industrial-produced products, with a focus on improving the economic and environmental efficiency of the production process. As a total solutions provider, Baldwin not only provides new equipment to its customers, but also dedicates extensive resources to maintaining and servicing existing equipment with quality replacement parts, highly engineered consumables and engineering services that include upgrades and retrofits in addition to regular maintenance. For more, go to baldwintech.com.

ABOUT PRINTING IMPRESSIONS

Printing Impressions provides authoritative coverage on the industry trends, emerging technologies and the news in the graphic arts industry with a specific focus on the commercial print segment. Its goal is to connect its readership with cutting-edge solutions and provide stories of success that will drive the future goals of their organization.

The core audiences within the printing and packaging markets include commercial printers, package printers and in-plant printers. It provides C-level managers, production managers, operations and sales/marketing managers with critical information and news, cutting-edge technology features, case studies and company profiles.

SOURCE Baldwin Technology, Inc.