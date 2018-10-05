Amsale Fall 2019 Runway Show Debuts First Designed Collections By Margo Lafontaine

First Collections Debuted by New Design Director, Margo Lafontaine

Beginning with the Fall 2019 Collection, Margo Lafontaine oversees Amsale's extensive design and development team. Lafontaine joined the Amsale design team in 2017 and spent precious months with the beloved late founder and creative director, Amsale Aberra. She was most recently senior studio director of Vera Wang, where she worked for more than a decade.

"Amsale was the creator of the modern wedding dress and as I help carry that legacy forward, I am threading her unmistakable Amsale aesthetic into each aspect of my designs" said Margo Lafontaine, Design Director at Amsale New York. "This season's collections are designed with the Amsale bride in mind to celebrate and enhance each woman's energy, personality, and her natural style."

Nouvelle Amsale Fall 2019

Inspired by the modern and effortless bride who understands fashion but stays true to her personal style, the Nouvelle Amsale Fall 2019 collection shows bold textural details in the form of graphic floral laces offset with delicate layers of tulle. Clean necklines are carefully detailed with sheer borders and trailing lace appliques. These effortlessly elegant gowns are designed to create endless versatility.

Amsale Fall 2019

Designed to embody an understated take on old school glamour, the Amsale Fall 2019 collection reflects a mix of dramatic design and simple silhouettes to cater to every bride. Draped crepe sheaths are presented alongside handcrafted tulle and Lyon lace ball gowns. Working with the signature interplay of opacity and sheerness, striking necklines are featured in elegant fronts and backs with sculptural counterpoints of bow and draping details. Decorations remain subtle yet luxe with delicate hand-painting, tonal embroidery and hand-cut Lyon lace that lend a modern texture to the collection.

Little White Dress Re-Launch

Celebrating timeless Amsale silhouettes, the iconic Little White Dress collection has re-launched after its original debut in 2009. Effortlessly elegant details are reimagined for each occasion surrounding the modern bride's wedding. Designed with sheer illusion overlays, draped bow detailing, graphic lace, and crisp tailored faille, these dresses underline the unmistakable Amsale aesthetic—classic but not ordinary. The Little White Dress Collection re-launches at the Madison Avenue salon with 11 silhouettes beginning at $385.

"The modern wedding has evolved to encompass multiple celebratory events, each with its own wardrobe opportunities," says Neil Brown, CEO of Amsale New York. "Our purposefully simple solution, the Little White Dress."

