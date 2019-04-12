Amsale New York Unveils Digital Transformation At Bridal Fashion Week Show Hosted By Infor

Amsale New York revealed four Spring 2020 collections, Amsale, Nouvelle Amsale, Little White Dress, and the debut of the Amsale x You collection, today in New York City at Bridal Fashion Week, hosted at the Infor Headquarters. The trailblazing and celebrated enterprise software provider, Infor, has entered a consulting partnership with Amsale as the company embarks on its digital transformation.

The Digital Transformation

In keeping with its 32-year history as a wedding fashion innovator, Amsale has concentrated tremendous focus on employing exciting new technologies to expand its product offering, optimize the consumer experience, and support the growth of its retailer network. Digital advances include the launch of its new direct to consumer ecommerce business, developing powerful technology to support customer service, incorporating 3-D technology into its design and development process, and the launch of the Amsale Retailer Partner Program. The newly debuted program is a revolutionary app-driven initiative to reward brick-and-mortar retailers with their fair share of ecommerce revenue and align the interest of the stores, the bride and the brand to ensure that the consumer has a seamless and convenient shopping experience.

"Amsale was a revolutionary force in the bridal industry, and today marks another milestone for our company," said Neil Brown, CEO of Amsale New York. "Amsale's foresight employing CAD technology early in her career armed us with a digital database containing 32 years of her exquisite, groundbreaking designs, and a head start exploiting today's life-altering technology. In the past year, the company has transformed by employing new technology to reimagine the shopping experience for the modern bride. Infor has been instrumental in helping us develop and execute our vision, we couldn't be more thrilled about this partnership and the exciting new features yet to come."

The brand's ecommerce launch in December 2018 has resulted in outstanding traction with sales doubling month-over-month.

"Our passion is to help transform legacy companies with highly customized solutions and we are so pleased to host Amsale at our headquarters during this pivotal and transformative moment," said Charles Phillips, CEO of Infor.

Amsale x You

A groundbreaking interactive design tool, Amsale x You, launched online and on today's runway with seven real Amsale brides modeling unique styles designed by the brides themselves utilizing the new program. Amsale was an early adopter of CAD design tools in its development process, endowing it with a digital database of 32 years of perfected couture design patterns. Amsale's most celebrated couture dress designs from its library are now accessible and have empowered brides to choose, using a simple interactive tool, the elements that best reflect their personal style. Each bride will choose a bodice, skirt and optional belt from 3D renderings. The inclusive size offering will range from size 0 to size 24 with the capability of seamless integrated split sizing.

"With Amsale x You, we virtually invite the bride into our design room, to peruse our library and empower her to design her own bespoke wedding dress," said Sarah Swann, Chief Creative Officer of Amsale New York. "We beta tested the concept at our Madison Avenue Salon and the response has been overwhelmingly positive."

The Amsale x You collection is available for purchase on amsale.com with a 4-week turnaround and cost of $5,000.

"Each collection, each piece, draws inspiration from the bride," said Amsale Design Director Margo LaFontaine. "Whether it's the cool techno stretch of Nouvelle collection, the carefree trapeze faille silhouette in LWD, or the couture draped ballgown in Amsale collection, each garment is designed to make the bride feel like herself on her special day."

Nouvelle Amsale Spring 2020

Inspired by the modern and effortless bride, the Nouvelle Amsale Spring 2020 collection takes its primary inspiration from the bride herself. The collection explores bold necklines with touches of floral feminine detailing. Clean, crisp faille and lustrous satin construct structured gowns with architectural lines. A stretch crepe creates breathtakingly simple gowns with signature illusion detailing. Modern laces add unexpected texture, while soft tulle skirts convey lightness. The collection is a true compliment for a fashion forward bride.

Little White Dress Spring 2020

The Little White Dress collection creates a range of dressing options from trapeze silhouettes in faille, to off-the-shoulder tulle midi-dresses and draped long-sleeve crepe shifts for every occasion surrounding the bride's wedding. Designed with signature sheer illusion detailing, graphic lace, clean crepe, and unexpected back details, the collection underlines the unmistakable Amsale aesthetic—classic but not ordinary.

Amsale Spring 2020

Exploring modern sensuality, elegance and simplicity, the Spring 2020 collection plays with depth and dimension through unexpected volumes, layering and tiers. Dramatic draped faille ballgowns are presented alongside severe crepe sheaths. Highlighting Amsale's signature interplay of opacity and sheerness, airy, textured skirts are anchored by clean tailored bodices. Luxurious textures are built with tonal embroideries, laser-cut petals and delicately hand-made organza flowers, creating a collection that is striking and couture.

Please click here to browse images from the Spring 2020 Collections including Amsale, Nouvelle Amsale and Little White Dress. Photos by JP Yim/Getty Images for Amsale. Visit amsale.com for more information.

