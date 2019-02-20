Amsety and Fatty Liver Foundation are Partnering to Raise Funds for Liver Health Awareness Through the KISS AND CLICK Challenge

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now, for millions of Americans, education on liver health is just a Kiss and Click away ! Amsety - the first nutrition bar company dedicated to liver health, and the Fatty Liver Foundation - the first U.S. non-profit patient organization dedicated to the growing problem of fatty liver disease in America, are launching the KISS AND CLICK FOR LIVER HEALTH challenge.

Through this challenge, Amsety and the Fatty Liver Foundation are determined to promote awareness of liver disease in the U.S. and encourage donations to the Fatty Liver Foundation to fund fatty liver disease screenings for those unable to afford the examination.

Within the last decades, fatty liver disease has become an epidemic in the U.S. with now around 100 million Americans being affected by various stages of the condition, principally NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) and NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis). Driven by unhealthy eating habits and lack of exercise, this is no longer just an adult problem, it has also taken root among our young population.

More than 1 in 3 Americans are obese and at risk of developing a fatty liver disease. The rising number of people with chronic conditions are made worse by the liver´s inability to function. Multiple organs depend on a healthy liver, so the development of liver disease will result in a decline in general health, greatly increasing the healthcare costs in the future.

The challenge is part of an initiative to create a new paradigm of liver health care that puts nutrition, lifestyle, and public awareness at the forefront of prevention and treatment of liver disease.

"The liver is a silent sufferer. Symptoms of liver disease remain often unnoticeable until the disease reaches a severe stage. Therefore, early detection is important to stop the progression of damage and improve treatment outcomes. Our KISS AND CLICK challenge is intended to create social change and draw attention to the issue of prevention and early detection by educating the public on liver health," Wayne Eskridge, CEO of the Fatty Liver Foundation.

The challenge is centered around the Liver Health Score developed by Amsety´s liver health experts to educate people on a liver-healthy lifestyle. The online score is calculated based on a series of questions and indicates how liver-healthy a person's lifestyle is. It is not a medical test but provides a measure of the general habits and lifestyle elements promoting long term liver health. The Liver Health Score is a tool for anyone with the goal of improving their liver health by making more knowledgeable lifestyle choices.

Anyone interested in joining the challenge is encouraged to determine their Liver Health Score at www.amsety.com/liver-health-score and post a video on their social media with the hashtags #kissandclick and #livermatters nominating three friends to do the same. The participants are also encouraged to donate to the Fatty Liver Foundation.

"If you want to start a liver-healthy lifestyle, join our KISS AND CLICK challenge. Get your Liver Health Score and encourage others to improve their liver health too," Mustafa Behan, Founder of Amsety.

All donations acquired throughout the KISS AND CLICK challenge, will go directly to the Fatty Liver Foundation to fund the Foundation's educational and advocacy initiatives.

