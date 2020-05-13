Amsety's New Amsety Initiative to Provide Liver-Healthy Nutrition to Healthcare Workers at the Frontline

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsety donates 50 Frontline Liver Support Boxes to medical facilities as part of the Frontline Liver Support Initiative. Amsety does this to support medical professionals who are fighting every day to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Facing COVID-19, people with compromised liver health are particularly vulnerable.

The World Health Organization has recently emphasized the importance of nutrition pointing out that those who eat healthier tend to have stronger immune systems and "are at lower risk of developing chronic illnesses and infectious diseases". Furthermore, 97% of liver health experts view nutrition as important for liver health — ahead of any other factor.

For people with underlying live health conditions, nutrition is more than just a lifestyle choice — it is one of the main factors in managing their disease. Likewise, good nutrition is crucial for medical professionals who are helping patients every day at the frontline of this fight across hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes.

To honor and support our healthcare workers, Amsety donates the Frontline Liver Support Boxes of Amsety Nutrition Bars. The nutrition bars were designed to support liver health and meet the requirements of a healthy liver diet. Developed by the leading US liver health experts and food engineers, Amsety Bars are low in sodium, certified organic, gluten-free, kosher, and contain no refined sugars, GMO's, colors or preservatives. Amsety´s patent pending Super 16 Vitamin & Mineral Mix® addresses the specific needs for a liver health diet and can only be found in Amsety Bars. Amsety Bars have received excellent feedback from liver health experts – 98% of surveyed physicians would recommend Amsety Bars to their patients.

Healthcare facilities can register for the Frontline Liver Support case via a simple email. All healthcare facilities interested in such donation, please contact our team at [email protected].

About Amsety:

Amsety´s mission is to improve the lives of people with liver conditions and provide them with liver-healthy nutritional solutions as well as guidance and information on liver health. Developed by the leading liver health experts and food engineers, Amsety Bars are a breakthrough in the U.S. market being the first nutrition bars to support liver health and meet special dietary requirements for liver health. Amsety´s liver health experts have also created the Liver Health Score — a free, online tool that measures the liver-healthiness of an individual´s lifestyle. To raise awareness on liver health in the U.S., Amsety published educational eBooks on liver health such as the "Super 16 Diet for Liver Health", "The Liver-Healthy Cookbook", and "A Guide to Liver Health". In 2018, Amsety´s Founder, Mustafa Behan, won the "Entrepreneur of the Year" award, presented by the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, as well as Special Congressional Recognition as an entrepreneur. Amsety Bars are available at www.amsety.com. The Liver Health Score can be taken at www.amsety.com/my-liver-health-score.

Contact Amsety:

Mustafa Behan, Founder and CEO, [email protected], Tel: (442)-244-5115

SOURCE Amsety LLC