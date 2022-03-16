Amsive Completes Acquisition of Genesis Direct

"We are excited to join the Amsive team and share their enthusiasm for driving outstanding client results." Tweet this

Ron Diehl and David Comar, Co-founders of Genesis Direct, see Amsive as the perfect partner. "Amsive's full suite of data-centric omnichannel services will drive future growth opportunities for our clients and our business", said David Comar. "We are excited to join the Amsive team and share their enthusiasm for driving outstanding client results."

Genesis Direct is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Amsive, a new marketing services agency created in 2021 through the combination of several leading agencies with decades of experience and success.

"We are excited to support another strategic acquisition by Amsive", said Ryan Kaplan, Managing Director of H.I.G. Capital. "Genesis builds on the company's recent momentum and their core mission of providing high-ROI customer acquisition and engagement solutions to blue-chip healthcare clients."

About Genesis Direct

Genesis is a data-driven marketing agency specializing in lead generation and conversion in the healthcare space and other niche verticals. Utilizing robust data analytics, coupled with highly engaging personalized messaging, Genesis provides high returns on clients' marketing investment. For more information, please visit genesisdirect.com

About Amsive

Amsive is a data-centric, omnichannel, marketing services agency that delivers market share growth with innovative customer acquisition and engagement solutions. Amsive operates as a full-service agency that brings marketing to life by shaping strategy, identifying audiences, developing impactful messaging, and executing omnichannel communications while measuring and analyzing results. Amsive's digital group, Amsive Digital, optimizes marketing programs across a full suite of digital solutions, including SEO, paid search, social media, display, design and development, and video production. For more information, please visit amsive.com and amsivedigital.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $47 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Contact:

Joan Patrick - VP Communications

331 318 7742

[email protected]

SOURCE Amsive