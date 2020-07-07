AmSTEA and TreasureBeam Announce a Game Changer Product to Help 30 Million Families with Kids Stuck at Home by COVID-19

TreasureBeam is leading practical training and education into the future with this new parenting product. Pocarews™ is part of a system developed for children 4 to 12 years old. Parents, teachers schools, educators, and after school programs can all use it, and through it connect to the world of STEM / STEAM learning.

"Pocarews™ is a 'GAME CHANGER,' and can revolutionize both the learning and teaching process," said Will Crampton, CEO of the Pocarews™ developer TreasureBeam. "The Pocarews™ system reinforces good behavior with micro-allowances, strengthens practical life skills, and connects all kids to a world of STEM / STEAM education for the jobs of the future. Pocarews™ is an extremely valuable tool that helps parents, families, and educators increase student productivity 10% - 20% as well as build good habits."

Will Crampton has had a long career managing, training businesses and schools in the US and throughout Asia and is an expert on education for the workforce of tomorrow. Over a million students have learned from materials he has written, in book, online, and mobile device formats.

Mr. Crampton is President of AmSTEA (The American Science and Technology Education Association; a 501(c)(3) STEM / STEAM focused non-profit) and dedicated to "Basic STEAM Literacy for All." AmSTEA Recently released the STEAM20 standard for STEAM education, the AMSCETS (AmSTEA STEAM Certification Exam for Teachers and Students), and a free STEM / STEAM level test to help teachers and students learn practical STEM / STEAM knowledge and skills for their future.

Mr. Crampton is also CEO of TreasureBeam, Inc. TreasureBeam produced the Pocarews™ system, and just published Pocarews™: The Point Card Reward System companion book, "Rewarding Good Habits for Successful Kids" to the Pocarews card sets.

