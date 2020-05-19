AMT Enables Repair Technicians to Work While Keeping Social Distance

PARKLAND, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The current global health crisis is unsettling. For automotive reconditioning businesses - whether it's PDR, Wheel Repair, Paint, Glass, Interiors, Detailing or SMART Repairs - many business practices and processes that were common just weeks ago are no longer advised and may not even be possible.

Using ReconPro™ by AutoMobile Technologies, technicians can deliver complete estimates for approval via email. This allows the customer to respond with their approval via email quick-link so the technician can get on with the work. Invoices and other documents can be delivered via email through the software, allowing technicians to keep business going without being in the customer's physical presence. Digital management means being able to easily track that the information is delivered to the right person and/or resubmit as needed. It's simply more efficient at getting the approval or payment authorized and it lets technicians and customers work together while being apart.

ReconPro does even more to connect business digitally. ReconPro's Client Portal provides a space where each wholesale customer can log in to see and transact with each repair in process. Now, rather than sending an email for each approval or invoice, the technician can give customers a link that allows them access to any of their open estimates, invoices or other materials shared with them. Each customer can be given a unique link that gives them access to only their work but allows them to provide approvals and access all available estimates and invoices on a single dedicated web page. Now, when work requires a customer's attention, there's no need to print out forms or deliver them in person. Everyone has efficient access to the information they need while maintaining a safe distance.

Normally, Client Portal is a premium add-on to ReconPro. However, to help keep technicians and customers safe and productive in this time of need, AMT is activating Client Portal on all ReconPro accounts at no additional cost for the rest of the year through December 2020.

Setting up email deliveries and Client Portal is quick and easy. Watch an overview video here.

Media Contact:

Ted Gaines

Phone: 949.614.0799

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

automobile-technologies-logo.png

AutoMobile Technologies Logo

SOURCE AutoMobile Technologies

Related Links

https://amt.company/

