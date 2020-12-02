AMT Launches Repair360 - a Complete Automotive Reconditioning Management System
A single system for managing all components and contributors to automotive reconditioning surpasses the capabilities of other offerings by integrating every facet of reconditioning into a single digital platform.
Dec 02, 2020, 12:00 ET
PARKLAND, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoMobile Technologies announces the release of their newest automotive reconditioning software product. Repair360™ enables dealerships, auctions, recon companies, rental car companies, and any organization bringing multiple vehicles through reconditioning to manage and control every aspect of their operation.
"We've found many operations are using multiple systems to facilitate reconditioning - different systems for workflows, parts management, vendor management, timekeeping, work approvals, service requests, and more," said Eric Meahan, EVP Operations at AMT, "This kind of setup can be exhausting as managers have to 'swivel-chair' from one system to another just to complete the process for each vehicle. Repair360 puts it all in one software system accessible to all stakeholders, so teams and departments have access to real-time status for every vehicle from acquisition to frontline-ready."
Repair360 manages all facets of reconditioning, including:
- Workflow Management
- Repair Planning
- Repair Execution
- Parts Ordering and Inventory Management
- Team Collaboration
- Vendor and Employee Management
- Service Requests and Scheduling
- Accounting, Billing, and Expense Tracking
- Reporting and Analytics
Repair360 is currently in use by 400 clients in North America, with an additional 200 scheduled to go live in the coming months. For more information or to arrange a demonstration, visit repair360.com or amt.company/repair360.
Media Contacts:
Ted Gaines
AutoMobile Technologies, Inc.
949-614-0799 x708
[email protected]
Related Images
repair360-logo.png
Repair360 Logo
Logo for Repair360, powered by AMT
SOURCE AutoMobile Technologies