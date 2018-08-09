Amtech Announces New N-Type Solar Technology Order

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ :ASYS ), a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced thermal processing and polishing equipment and related consumables to the semiconductor / electronics, power IC businesses, solar, and advanced lighting markets, today announced its solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems (Tempress) received an order for its current generation of high-throughput quantum diffusion systems, to be used for high efficiency N‑type technology solar cell production. The customer is well respected in the industry as a leader in mass production of high-efficiency N-type solar cells. The order includes our latest generation of diffusion systems and is for more than $6 million.

Mr. Fokko Pentinga, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, "In competitive markets, we continue to focus on advancing our technology solutions to meet the market's objective to enhance their manufacturing processes, upgrade their production lines, increase efficiencies, and lowering the total cost of ownership. Although the environment for new solar orders has been challenging, we are pleased to report this new order as we wrap up our fiscal year 2018. As selective investments are being made by the manufacturers of solar cells, the market is recognizing our technology solutions as one of the best opportunities for meeting their goal of upgrading and expanding their capacity for higher efficiency solar cells."

About Amtech Systems, Inc. Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global supplier of advanced thermal processing and polishing equipment and related consumables to the semiconductor / electronics, power IC businesses, solar, and advanced lighting manufacturing markets. Amtech's equipment includes diffusion, solder reflow systems. wafer handling automation, ALD and PECVD systems and polishing equipment and related consumables for surface preparation of various materials, including silicon carbide ("SiC"), sapphire and silicon. The Company's wafer handling, thermal processing, polishing and consumable products currently address the diffusion, oxidation, and deposition steps used in the fabrication of semiconductors, printed circuit boards, semiconductor packaging, solar cells, MEMS, and advanced lighting, including the polishing of newly sliced sapphire and silicon wafers. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, PR HoffmanTM, Tempress SystemsTM, R2D AutomationTM and SoLayTec.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's expectations of future orders, financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, and plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology or by our management are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended September 30, 2017, and its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018, each as Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year-ended September 30, 2017, listed various important factors that could affect the company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and the most recently filed Form 10-Q and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Amtech Systems, Inc. Robert T. Hass Chief Financial Officer (480) 967-5146 irelations@Amtechsystems.com Christensen Investor Relations Patty Bruner (480) 201-6075 pbruner@christensenir.com

SOURCE Amtech Systems, Inc.