Amtech Provides Update on Timing of Sale of Solar Business

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today provided an update on the expected timing of the completion of the sale of the remainder of its solar business. Due primarily to the year-end back-log of European notaries, the closing date on the sale of Tempress is now planned for January 2020.

Mr. J.S. Whang, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, "In line with our strategic plan, we are completing the final steps necessary for the solar divestiture project and are moving forward with our full attention on our power semiconductor and silicon carbide growth opportunities. The sale of R2D to key members of their management team closed on December 13, 2019, and we are pleased that the Tempress divestiture will be completed in January 2020. We are confident that with the solar divestitures, we are well positioned to realize profitable growth and enhance value for all stakeholders."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness, our ability to realize profitable growth and enhance value for all stakeholders, the planned divestiture of our solar business, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "should," "would," "could", "likely," "future," "target," "forecast," "goal," "observe," and "strategy" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2019, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Amtech Systems, Inc. Christensen

Lisa D. Gibbs Investor Relations

Chief Financial Officer Patty Bruner

(480) 967-5146 (480) 201-6075

irelations@amtechsystems.com pbruner@christensenir.com

