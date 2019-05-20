AMTEX Announces the Completion of More Than 1,000 Rental Apartments in Texas

DALLAS, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTEX announces the completion of more than one thousand rental apartment units in Texas, with more than 2,700 more apartments either currently under construction or to be developed over the next few years.

Campus Apartments is AMTEX Multi-Housing's newest affordable apartment community to be completed. Located at 4651 Campus Drive in Fort Worth, Campus Apartments offers 224 units for individuals and families in the low-, moderate- and market-income ranges. AMTEX Construction, LLC, served as the master subcontractor for this newly completed community.

Next to be finished will be AMCAL Equities' luxury apartment project overlooking beautiful Lake Ray Hubbard that is set to open in November providing 228 new luxury rental apartments. Located 20 miles northeast of Dallas in Rockwall, Texas, The Florence at the Harbor (https://bit.ly/2VFXboR) will offer residents sweeping lake views and easy access to local businesses, services and destinations including the award-winning Harbor District, Downtown Rockwall, and the lifestyle attractions in neighboring Dallas, Plano, and Richardson. (For information about leasing, call 972.722.0100).

AMTEX Multi-Housing has 10 more projects in the works with more than 2,700 apartments to be developed in Fort Worth, Austin, Garland, and Houston. AMTEX has already completed six affordable apartment communities in Houston, Fort Worth and Denison.

"We're excited to be bringing so many new apartment home choices to residents in several Texas communities," said AMTEX President Arjun Nagarkatti. "Attractive homes for both lower-income residents and those who want more deluxe residence choices are finding superb options with AMTEX apartment homes.

"AMTEX will be starting construction on a new luxury apartment home project in North Fort Worth in July. The residences at these properties will represent the best in luxury living, offering the lifestyle and service amenity options that people who lease luxury apartment homes have come to expect," said Nagarkatti.

About AMTEX



Since 1978, the AMTEX/AMCAL Group of Companies has developed more than $2.5 billion in high-quality multifamily housing projects consisting of more than 7,000 units throughout California, Texas and Washington. AMCAL has been consistently recognized for its solid financial performance and strong, conservative balance sheet which has enabled it to partner with some of the world's leading financial institutions including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Star America, Anchor Capital, AIG and many others.

Media Contact: Jennifer Gordon

Director of Communications

jgordon@amcalhousing.com

SOURCE AMTEX