AMTEX's Houston Job Fair Deemed a Success

DALLAS, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTEX Multi-Housing, LLC, held a business outreach and job fair in Houston on Thursday, May 16, in partnership with the City of Houston's Council District B. The job fair focused on Section 3 job seekers and businesses who were interested in working with construction-related companies and suppliers to help build a multi-family affordable housing community in North Houston. The new community, called Green Oaks (https://bit.ly/2JMmC5B), is a 177-unit affordable housing development that will begin construction in August and is AMTEX's second project in Houston.

The job fair attracted 170+ people. Opportunity Day is thought to be one of the most well-attended job fairs for District B and a real estate developer.

"Opportunity Day was a unique partnership for us with Houston Council's District B to attract local talent for our newest affordable housing project in the city," said Darin Hansen, VP of Forward Planning and Entitlements for AMTEX. "We believe that finding the best local construction talent was the right thing to do, and it's also great not only for us as we get ready to start building the project, but also for Houston workers. We applaud Councilman Jerry Davis and Houston's District B Council for partnering with us on this important event."

A majority of citizens who were displaced by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 lived in Houston's District B.

"Houstonians having an opportunity to work on these facilities…I call that a win-win – tax dollars coming in and out, money going to your company, more workers you need to hire, more people have jobs, more money goes into our economy, more taxes you pay, and then we wake up and we do it all over again," said Councilman Jerry Davis at the job fair. "That's how it's supposed to be. More opportunities to work with local companies and providing Small, Women-Owned, Disadvantaged Businesses/Enterprises the chance in the rebuild process."

"AMTEX has completed or has in its pipeline more than 3,780 apartment homes," said Arjun Nagarkatti, President of AMTEX Multi-Housing. "Texas has welcomed AMTEX with open arms and we are pleased to provide so many new apartment homes to several communities in the Lone Star State."

