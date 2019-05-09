Amtrak Announces Mother's Day Free Companion Sale

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate Mother's Day this year with the unique gift of a travel experience during the Amtrak Unconditional Love Flash Sale beginning Thursday, May 9 through Monday, May 13. This special offer is valid for travel nationwide between June 1 through Sept. 30 with no blackout dates. Treat mom, grandma, a favorite aunt or another loved one to a memorable opportunity to travel on Amtrak with a guest or consider surprising her with a special trip for the two of you!

Don't miss this chance to save on a trip for two with an opportunity to experience a great American adventure this summer on Amtrak's national network of 500 destinations in 46 states. Customers can step right off the train and onto sidewalks of big cities and small-towns alike. Tour historic landmarks and national parks. Visit museums and mountains; coastlines and concert halls. Savor regional cuisine and become immersed in local culture.

Additionally, Amtrak Guest Rewards members can also register to earn double points on travel during Double Days, now through May 18. Some of the special prices available, in either direction, during the sale include:

Pairing Cities Price Pairing Cities Price Boston – New York $83 Acela - $125 Detroit – Chicago $39 Portland, Maine – Boston $29 Seattle – Portland $35 New York – Washington, D.C. $96 Acela - $173 Los Angeles - Portland $121 Atlanta – Washington, D.C. $129 San Francisco – Portland $92 Chicago – Kansas City $69 Lorton, Va. – Sanford, Fla. $112

For an unforgettable trip, get onboard, sit back and relax as you enjoy plenty of legroom, no middle seat and incredible views.

Valid for travel on all reserved service. This offer is not valid on unreserved service which includes the following trains: Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service locally between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Capitol Corridor, Pacific Surfliner, Hiawatha and 7000-8999 Thruways.

All prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. Customers must use discount code C250 or the link provided on the promo code; prices are as shown and can't be combined with other discount codes.

Sale prices are available exclusively for one-way Coach Class fares and upgrades to Business Class are not permitted. Additionally, customers traveling on Acela Express trains may not upgrade to First-Class. Space is limited as sale prices are not available on all trains or at all times. Exchanges are permitted within the ticket validity period; Cancellation fees may apply. Other restrictions may also apply.

SOURCE Amtrak

Related Links

http://www.amtrak.com

