Amtrak Offers Trip for Two with Its Buy One Get One Free Valentine's Day Sale

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak wants to show customers how much we love them with its Valentine's Day Buy One Get One Free Sale. Starting Thursday, Feb. 14, through Monday, Feb. 18, customers can buy one ticket and get the second one free for nationwide travel between Mar. 25 and July 29, 2019, with no blackout dates.

Amtrak wants to show how much we love customers by offering a great way for customers and their loved ones to travel for a weekend away or on a leisurely vacation. From couples, to moms, to friends, to every loved one, Amtrak encourages individuals to give more than chocolates, flowers and valentines this year. Instead consider gifting a trip on Amtrak with a two for the price of one, Buy One Get One Free Sale. Two customers can travel together in coach for as low as:

Route Price Cities Price Washington, D.C. – Charlotte $90 San Francisco – Portland $92 Chicago – Kansas City $69 Atlanta – Washington, D.C. $129 Boston – New York $83 New York – Washington, D.C. $96 Acela $125 Acela $173 Los Angeles – Portland $121 Detroit – Chicago $39 Portland (ME) – Boston $29 Seattle – Portland $35 Washington, D.C. – Orlando $135 Chicago – New Orleans $135 *Fares will vary by train

Being able to easily travel from/to city centers, Amtrak offers free Wi-Fi on most trains, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

The sale is available at Amtrak.com, and all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. This offer is valid for travel on all reserved service. This offer is not valid on unreserved service, including the Pennsylvanian, Keystone Service, Capitol Corridor, Hiawatha Service, Pacific Surfliner and 7000-8999 Thruways. Fares are one way (adult) and no additional discounts apply. Adults must travel together and be booked in the same reservation. Valid for coach seats only; no upgrades allowed. This offer if not combinable with any other discount offer. Sale prices are not available at all times and on all routes. This offer is also subject to any restrictions, blackouts and refund rules that apply to the type of fare purchased, a 25 percent cancellation fee may apply. Please refer to discount code C125.

Amtrak offers a more comfortable and convenient travel experience with free Wi-Fi on most trains, plenty of leg room and no middle seat. With our state and commuter partners, we move people, the economy and the nation forward, carrying more than 30 million Amtrak customers for each of the past seven years. Amtrak operates more than 300 trains daily, connecting more than 500 destinations in 46 states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian Provinces, and reaches 400 additional destinations via connecting bus routes. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through an Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com.

