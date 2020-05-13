Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Donates 50,000 Snack Packs to Los Angeles Communities Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic

ORANGE, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which oversees the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has donated more than 50,000 snack packs to communities throughout Los Angeles County amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donated Pacific Surfliner snack packs include turkey jerky, Asiago cheese spread, multigrain mini pretzels, trail mix, chocolate chip cookies, and a peppermint taffy. Photo provided courtesy of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency.

Due to reduced demand and the resulting drop in ridership on Pacific Surfliner trains, the LOSSAN Agency is donating surplus foods that are approaching their expiration date. Through a partnership with Los Angeles-based charity Food Finders, the LOSSAN Agency has donated more than 50,000 snack packs to food banks and homeless shelters across Los Angeles County over the past two months. The Pacific Surfliner-branded snack packs are typically served onboard as a complimentary amenity in Business Class and include turkey jerky, crackers, cheese spread, trail mix, and other items. =

While the Pacific Surfliner continues to operate as an essential service for those who must travel, surplus snack packs are also being handed out onboard the Pacific Surfliner at no cost to all ticketed passengers.

"We are committed to providing the communities we serve with essential services during a time when people need them most," said Al Murray, chairman of the LOSSAN Agency. "Additionally, donating surplus food reduces waste and helps those in need during these unprecedented times."

For more than two years, Amtrak has operated a food donation program in partnership with Food Finders to donate surplus food to those in need throughout the local community.

To stay up to date on the latest announcements, news and information for the Pacific Surfliner, visit news.pacificsurfliner.com. For adjustments to the Pacific Surfliner service, visit PacificSurfliner.com/Advisory for information.

About the Pacific Surfliner

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner train travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 27 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States with 26 daily trains and annual ridership of nearly 3 million. To learn more, visit PacifcSurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN rail corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on-time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. For more information, visit lossan.org.

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner