ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of September Rail Safety Month and U.S. Rail Safety Week, the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, is elevating educational resources and tools that can help individuals stay safe around railroad tracks.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Marks Rail Safety Month with Efforts to Increase Awareness Online

Digital tools and resources are available on the Pacific Surfliner website including activities for kids, lesson plans for teachers and parents, and downloadable presentations developed by Operation Lifesaver and California Operation Lifesaver (CAOL), two non-profit entities that work year-round to promote rail safety.

"Rail Safety Month is an opportunity for communities to come together and highlight the importance of being vigilant around the railroad tracks," said Al Murray, chairman of the LOSSAN Agency. "We are proud to support this initiative and help educate the public that walking, jogging, and taking pictures on or near the tracks is not only illegal, but also very dangerous."

September is Rail Safety Month in California, and September 21-27, 2020 is U.S. Rail Safety Week across the nation. California leads the nation in annual fatalities due to highway-rail grade crossing and trespassing incidents, according to CAOL and the Federal Railroad Administration.

Most incidents are preventable by following simple safety rules, including:

Never walk on or along train tracks; it's illegal trespassing and highly dangerous.

Cross train tracks only at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings, and obey all warning signs and signals posted there.

Stay alert around railroad tracks. Don't use your phone, wear headphones or let other things distract you and possibly prevent you from hearing an approaching train.

Report suspicious items, persons, or activity immediately to the Amtrak Police Department by approaching a uniformed officer, calling (800) 331-0008, sending a text to APD11 (27311), or by calling 911. Enter these numbers in your cell phone.

"Every year, hundreds of people die needlessly on or near California's railroad tracks," said Nancy Sheehan-McCulloch, Executive Director of California Operation Lifesaver. "It's critical that we keep educating the public on ways to keep themselves and their loved ones safe around train tracks."

In addition to increasing awareness about rail safety, the Pacific Surfliner remains dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crews during the ongoing pandemic. A number of new safety and cleaning measures have been implemented on stations and on trains. Visit pacificsurfliner.com for additional information.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route from San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and to San Luis Obispo counties, serving 27 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

Related Links

https://www.pacificsurfliner.com

