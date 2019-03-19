ORANGE, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner® is offering special savings on midweek train travel through May 23, 2019. For a limited time, passengers who travel midweek, from Monday through Thursday, can purchase one full-fare adult ticket and book an additional ticket on the same reservation at a 50 percent discount.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Offers 50% Off Companion Rail Fares for Spring Getaways

"We are excited to offer this promotion as part of our Hug the Coast campaign, which celebrates everything that makes Southern California great," said Al Murray, chairman of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, which oversees the Pacific Surfliner service. "We hope this encourages midweek getaways and scenic train trips along the coast to our region's beautiful beaches, natural preserves, and vibrant downtowns."

Program details:

To take advantage of the Midweek Getaway Discount, purchase one full-fare adult ticket for Pacific Surfliner travel, and receive one additional ticket at a 50 percent discount on the same reservation. Book through PacificSurfliner.com, Amtrak.com, or the Amtrak app, select "Adult" as passenger type (for all passengers), then enter V402 in the promotion code field. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 800-USA-RAIL or visiting a staffed station and referring to discount code V402.

The Pacific Surfliner carries nearly 3 million passengers a year and offers daily service between San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, connecting travelers to popular destinations along the Southern California coast.

Visit pacificsurfliner.com/save to view complete details on the Midweek Getaway Discount.

About Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 27 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States with 24 daily trains and annual ridership of nearly 3 million. To learn more and plan a trip, visit PacificSurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN rail corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on-time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. For more information, visit lossan.org.

