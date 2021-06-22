Amtrak Promotes Summer Travel Savings With National 'Sizzling Summer Sale'

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak is offering customers the opportunity to save up to 35% for their summer travel plans with its latest promotion, the 'Sizzling Summer Sale." Available on most of its trains throughout the national network for coach and Acela Business class only, this sale is valid between Tuesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 24, for travel between Tuesday, July 6 and Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 via Amtrak.com/Sizzling-Summer-Sale.

"The Sizzling Summer Sale allows our customers to travel across the country and experience the summer in a variety of ways, all while spending less on train tickets," said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris. "Whether it's to see friends and family, experience a summer musical festival or baseball game, explore a new city or old favorite, have an outdoor biking or hiking adventure or relax at a beach, Amtrak can help our customers with a safe and relaxing way to travel."

During this promotion, customers are able to purchase one-way tickets in either direction for as low as:

Route Fare Cities Fare Washington, D.C. – New York City $45 – NER $90 - Acela Boston – New York City $45 – NER $72 - Acela Philadelphia – New York City $24 – NER $57 - Acela Washington, D.C. – Philadelphia $24 – NER $64 - Acela Portland – Seattle $23 Washington – Chicago $68 Lorton – Sanford $75* Chicago – Denver $81 Los Angeles – Seattle $82 New York City – Miami $105 Fares may vary *Plus the cost of your vehicle on Auto Train

While traveling, customers can have a renewed sense of confidence with the following safety efforts Amtrak has implemented with the guidance of a medical director and partnership with George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health:

Face coverings: Please be advised Federal law requires all customers and employees to wear a mask at all times while onboard trains and in stations, regardless of vaccination status or state or local laws. Refusing to wear a mask is a violation of federal law; passengers may be subject to penalties under federal law, denied boarding, removed from the train and banned from future travel in the event of noncompliance.

Please be advised Federal law requires all customers and employees to wear a mask at all times while onboard trains and in stations, regardless of vaccination status or state or local laws. Refusing to wear a mask is a violation of federal law; passengers may be subject to penalties under federal law, denied boarding, removed from the train and banned from future travel in the event of noncompliance. Air Quality: Customers can travel with extra confidence knowing all our trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes.

Customers can travel with extra confidence knowing all our trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes. Real-time seat availability: Amtrak is no longer limiting capacity. When searching for travel, the percentage of seats sold displays next to each trip option and adjusts as more reservations are made, which gives customers the opportunity to book a train that is less crowded. If capacity exceeds comfort levels, customers can change their ticket without incurring a fee (a fare difference may apply).

Amtrak is no longer limiting capacity. When searching for travel, the percentage of seats sold displays next to each trip option and adjusts as more reservations are made, which gives customers the opportunity to book a train that is less crowded. If capacity exceeds comfort levels, customers can change their ticket without incurring a fee (a fare difference may apply). Fee waivers : Amtrak is waiving all change fees for reservations made by Sept. 6, 2021 .

: Amtrak is waiving all change fees for reservations made by . Amtrak app: The Amtrak app makes contact-free travel easy. Customers can book, board, check train status and access information from the convenience and safety of a mobile device. Amtrak encourages boarding with eTickets, which conductors scan from the app.

This offer is not combinable with any other discount offer and upgrades are not permitted. The sale is not available on Pennsylvanian/Keystone, San Joaquins, and Capitol Corridor trains and 7000-8999 Thruways. Once purchased sales are not refundable, but exchanges are permitted prior to scheduled departure. A 25% cancellation fee may apply. Fares are subject to availability and may not be available on all trains at all times. Fares, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Once travel has begun no changes to the itinerary are permitted. Other restrictions may apply.

