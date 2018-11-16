Amtrak Returns for Third Year with "Track Friday Sale"

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, there's no better gift than the gift of train travel as Amtrak has announced its third "Track Friday Sale," offering customers a Black Friday sale for travel on most Amtrak routes throughout the country. Giving customers the gift of an experience and memories that can be kept for a lifetime, the Amtrak "Track Friday Sale" follows the success of last year's promotion.

Starting Friday, Nov. 23, through Monday, Nov. 26 (Cyber Monday), customers can receive 30 percent discounts, including the Acela train, for nationwide travel between Jan. 7 and April 30, with no blackout dates.

The sale is available at Amtrak.com, and all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price. No discount code is needed; prices are as shown. Below are some of the special prices available during the "Track Friday Sale":

Pairing Cities Price Pairing Cities Price Washington, D.C. – Philadelphia $29 (NER) $79 (Acela) New York – Philadelphia $29 (NER) $69 (Acela) New York – Boston $39 (NER) $79 (Acela) New York – Washington, D.C. $39 (NER) $121 (Acela) Chicago – Washington, DC $71 Chicago – New York $76 Los Angeles – Portland $85 Los Angeles – Seattle $85 Chicago – Denver $79 Los Angeles – Chicago $125 Richmond – Washington, DC $19 Eugene – Portland $21 *Fares will vary by train

Being able to easily travel from/to city centers, Amtrak offers free Wi-Fi, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

Sale prices are available exclusively for one-way Coach Class fares and upgrades to Business Class or sleeping accommodations are not permitted. Sale prices are not available at all times and on all routes. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable. Others restrictions may apply.

