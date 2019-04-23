AmTrust Financial Services Selects Risk Control Technologies to Fulfill Loss Control Software Needs

TORONTO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Risk Control Technologies Inc. (RCT), the leading provider of loss control software to the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AmTrust), has selected RCT's loss control software solution to optimize loss control services. Headquartered in New York, AmTrust is a multinational insurance holding company offering a variety of specialty property and casualty insurance products.

AmTrust's Loss Control department plays a vital role in providing value to their organization and policyholders. The organization provides one of the most effective risk management support programs available, helping policyholders to reduce risk, protect employees and business assets, as well as save on the bottom line. AmTrust underwent a detailed analysis of market options for a software solution to further enhance their robust loss control operations and service delivery capabilities. RCT was selected in part due to the system's configurable nature, ability to adapt as the team grows, and RCT's continual upgrade model.

"We are excited by our partnership with RCT and look forward to the completion of our system implementation," explained Jeff Corder, VP Loss Control at AmTrust Financial Services. "RCT will help us to maintain and enhance the high-quality services we provide to our diverse group of clients".

Insurance organizations can expect to realize benefits from RCT's software solutions in a variety of areas, including:

Strategically managing the delivery and planning of loss control services

Providing consistent high-quality service to policyholders of all sizes

Enhancing data analysis, reporting and forecasting capabilities

Providing underwriting with high-quality, timely data to support decision-making

Tracking staff performance using built-in management reporting tools

Improving the quality and consistency of loss prevention and stewardship reports

"We are extremely excited by the opportunity to partner with AmTrust," stated Sean Banikin, COO of RCT. "AmTrust is a multinational company providing world-class loss control services, and we are thrilled to be playing a role in maintaining this high standard".

About Risk Control Technologies Inc.

Risk Control Technologies Inc. provides insurance organizations with a unique combination of high tech loss control software and industry expertise. This powerful combination allows teams to achieve their overall risk management objectives through the use of both technology and industry best practices. Today, Risk Control Technologies' community of loss control leaders includes over 100 of the most progressive loss control focused carriers in the world. For more information, visit riskcontroltech.com.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, commercial automobile, general liability and extended service and warranty coverage.

For more information about AmTrust visit www.amtrustfinancial.com.

