AMTSO and NetSecOPEN Enter Into Two-Way Membership Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTSO, the cybersecurity industry's testing standard community, today announced that NetSecOPEN, an open standards, membership-driven network security industry group, has joined AMTSO as a member. At the same time, AMTSO has become a NetSecOPEN member, facilitating knowledge exchange between the two cybersecurity testing standard organizations.

"We are excited to welcome NetSecOPEN as our newest member and equally to be part of their group. AMTSO and NetSecOPEN are active in adjacent fields, both committed to creating transparency for cybersecurity customers through standardized testing. We see strong potential for a cross-pollination of ideas between the two organizations, and are looking forward to NetSecOPEN's contribution of their know-how to our standards and guidelines," said Dennis Batchelder, President and CEO of AMTSO. "The presence of NetSecOPEN in the market alone is a great acknowledgment that there is demand for more standards in the test industry for more fairness in testing."

While AMTSO created its standard to support fair testing of antivirus products, NetSecOPEN has created test standards for certifying network security products. The organizations have overlapping vendor and tester members. Both organizations are dedicated to setting and optimizing testing standards and establishing straightforward comparability between products by setting clear benchmarks that improve customer insights into cybersecurity product performance.

As part of the membership agreement, NetSecOPEN will also have the opportunity to access AMTSO's Real-Time Threat List (RTTL), a program that feeds testers with threat intelligence, including high-quality, prevalent, real-world samples.

Brian Monkman, Executive Director at NetSecOPEN said: "We are happy to join the AMTSO community and also to welcome AMTSO as a NetSecOPEN member. By joining forces, we can increase efficiencies and learn from one another."

About AMTSO:

AMTSO is the cybersecurity industry's testing standard community, consisting of over 60 security and testing member companies from around the world. The organization offers a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration on objective standards and best practices for anti-malware testing and assessment of other cybersecurity products. The AMTSO standard raises the bar for cybersecurity tests, contributing to more fairness in the industry, and creating transparency for consumers and businesses looking for the best digital protection. www.amtso.org

About NetSecOPEN:

NetSecOPEN is a network security industry group in which network security vendors, tool vendors, labs, and enterprises collaborate to create open and transparent testing standards. The goal of the group is to create a suite of standards that can be used for the evaluation and/or certification of network security products. The NetSecOPEN standards provide guidelines and best practices for testing modern network security infrastructure.

NetSecOPEN oversees certification testing conducted by accredited labs against the standards. Anyone with a vested interest in the outcome can participate in the creation or updating of the standards. These efforts are conducted in an open and transparent manner, with meeting minutes and the status of the projects posted at https://www.netsecopen.org.

[email protected]

SOURCE AMTSO