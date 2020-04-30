Amusement Park Visits Will Take a Hit as Parks Delay or Shutter 2020 Season

CLEVELAND, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US amusement park visits are forecast to rise 2.2% yearly through 2024, according to Amusement Parks: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Visits are expected to increase due to the addition of new rides and attractions as well as the ongoing growth in the use of season passes. Rising numbers of visits and increases in per-visit spending as ticket, parking, and food prices continue to rise are projected to boost revenue growth. In order to generate additional revenue, many parks are expanding other services such as dining options and offering season passes for admission, food, or drinks.

However, ongoing uncertainty in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak has driven many parks to shutter or delay opening for the 2020 season, heavily impacting visitation and revenues and limiting season pass purchases. Regardless of when parks open, visits over the near term will likely be restrained by consumer concern about congregating in public places.

These and other key insights are featured in Amusement Parks: United States. This report forecasts to 2024 the number of US amusement park visits and revenues in nominal US dollars. Average revenues per visit in nominal US dollars are also forecast to 2024. Total visits are segmented by park type in terms of:

theme parks

water parks

Total revenues are segmented by source as follows:

admission

other sources such as beverages, food, and merchandise

To illustrate historical trends, total visits, total revenue, average revenues per visit, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2009 to 2019.

Venues such as arcades, carnivals, fairs, family entertainment centers, laser tag facilities, museums, pools, ski resorts, and zoos operated independently of an amusement park are excluded from the scope of this report. In addition, operating rides on a concession basis in amusement parks or fairs and carnivals, or operating a single attraction, is outside the scope of this report. Also excluded are the revenues from park-affiliated hotels.

