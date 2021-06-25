AMVBBDO London Named Agency of the Festival at 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, London agency AMVBBDO was named global Agency of the Festival. The agency won a remarkable 5 Grand Prix, 5 Gold Lions, 9 Silver Lions and 8 Bronze Lions, including the Festival's top Lion, the Titanium Grand Prix for its "#Wombstories" campaign for Bodyform/Libresse. The campaign was also awarded Grand Prix in Health & Wellness, Film Craft and Film. The agency also won the Lions Health United Nations Foundation Grand Prix for Good for The Central Office of Public Interest's (COPI) "addresspollution.org" campaign, and various Lions for campaigns from Bombay Sapphire and Macmillan Cancer Support.

"Being named Agency of the Festival is an incredible honor and doing so with some of our most brilliant work to date, across various clients, makes it even sweeter. Particularly with #Wombstories, we've been fortunate to have a fearless client in Essity who are attuned to the power of creativity and aren't afraid to challenge the status quo. It's been thrilling pushing the creative boundaries with them year-over-year," said Alex Grieve, Chief Creative Officer, AMVBBDO.

BBDO was the Third Most Awarded Network of the Festival with 15 agencies from around the world combining to win 78 Lions for nearly 30 clients, across 23 categories, ranging from Titanium to Creative Effectiveness, Glass: The Lion for Change, Brand Experience & Activation, Sustainable Development Goals, Social & Influencer, Mobile, Creative Data, Entertainment, Film, Print, Outdoor, Health, and more.

"We believe creativity is an economic multiplier. We believe creativity is the number one driver of effectiveness. Therefore, winning the way we have at Cannes, the premiere festival of creativity, is meaningful. It's especially rewarding to win across a depth and breadth of Lion categories," said David Lubars, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of BBDO Worldwide.

In addition to AMVBBDO, the Network's list of Lion-winning agencies includes ALMAPBBDO, BBDO Belgium, BBDO Düsseldorf, BBDO New York, BBDO Toronto, CHE Proximity Sydney, Colenso BBDO, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, Clemenger BBDO Sydney, Clemenger BBDO Wellington, BBDO Guerrero, Energy BBDO Chicago, IMPACT BBDO Dubai and INSTINCT Moscow.

Last June, BBDO was named the first-ever Cannes Lions Agency Network of the Decade, a testament to the network's sustained creative excellence.

ABOUT BBDO

