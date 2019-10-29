AmVenture Insurance Agency Announces Name Change to Suracy Insurance Agency

CLEVELAND, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmVenture Insurance Agency, Inc. (AmVenture) announced today that it is changing its company name to Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc. (Suracy). This name change marks the last stage in the company's launch as an independent insurance agency after separating from its former parent company in January of 2019.

"We are proud to share this exciting news with our customers, partners, and others throughout our industry," said Sam Liotta, Suracy CEO & President. "Suracy will continue to provide the same outstanding business insurance solutions nationwide to help support franchises, small and larger businesses, religious institutions, and other organizations." He added, "Our commitment to our customers remains our top priority. We will be there to help protect businesses with dedicated care. We have a new name, but we are the same trusted company."

With its rebrand, Suracy has adopted a new logo and visual identity to celebrate the company's evolution that will be used in all future communications. A newly launched website can be found at www.suracy.com.

The office headquarters for Suracy remains in Solon, OH. The executive leadership staff also remains unchanged, which includes Tim Hummer, COO & CIO; Stephen Perry, CFO; and Steven Pieren, CLO & CHRO.

Throughout its transition, Suracy will keep its focus on strengthening its carrier network and identifying ways to deliver coverage solutions with increased efficiency and accessibility to help better serve customers.

The new name is effective immediately and will be reflected across all products and services.

About Suracy Insurance Agency

Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc. provides business insurance solutions nationwide to support franchises, small and larger businesses, religious institutions, and other organizations. Coverages include commercial property, general liability, workers' compensation insurance, commercial auto, employment practices liability, cyber liability, disability, paid family leave, businessowner's policy, medical malpractice, and professional liability. It offers strong carrier partnerships with access to regional and national insurance companies and can help customers to manage each phase of the insurance life-cycle. For more information about Suracy, visit www.suracy.com.

Contact: Becca Roche

216-523-4026

becca.roche@suracy.com

SOURCE Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.

