Amwell Achieves URAC Telemedicine Accreditation

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwell®, (NYSE: AMWL) a national telehealth leader, today announced that it has earned full URAC Accreditation in Telemedicine. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement, and innovation. By achieving and maintaining this status, Amwell demonstrates its continued commitment to enabling safe and quality virtual care, while meeting the evolving needs of patients, providers and clients amid the pandemic.

"URAC Accreditation is an important industry differentiator," said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO, Amwell. "At a time when the telehealth industry is undergoing unprecedented change, rapid growth, and exploring new opportunities, Amwell has not lost sight of what is important – enabling patient safety and the delivery of quality care. By earning this Accreditation, our clients, and the providers and patients who depend on our technology services, can rest assured that we are meeting the highest quality standards for healthcare delivery."

"By earning Telemedicine Accreditation from URAC, Amwell is operating on the cutting edge of healthcare delivery," said URAC President and CEO Dr. Shawn Griffin. "Independent accreditation demonstrates Amwell can provide access to value-based care to more people while meeting performance standards conceived by a broad array of telehealth stakeholders. As technology becomes more critical in achieving population health goals, Amwell blazes a trail that others will follow."

To achieve this designation, Amwell's technology underwent thorough evaluation in order to meet the standards established by URAC. As a URAC accredited telemedicine technology provider, Amwell is providing top quality telehealth products and services that are designed to satisfy URAC's quality, privacy, and safety standards. Having achieved this accreditation for a second time, Amwell continues to build upon its portfolio of industry accolades and recognition for its commitment to enabling safe and quality care.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

American Well and Amwell are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or "would," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: weak growth and increased volatility in the telehealth market; inability to adapt to rapid technological changes; increased competition from existing and potential new participants in the healthcare industry; changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; our ability to comply with federal and state privacy regulations; the significant liability that could result from a cybersecurity breach; and other factors described under 'Risk Factors' in the prospectus for our IPO filed with the SEC. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.amwell.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

