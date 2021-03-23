Amwins Specialty Logistics Underwriters Expands Services to Canada

ASLU provides specialized coverage solutions for Canada's growing logistics and cargo industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Amwins Specialty Logistics Underwriters (ASLU), a managing general agency specializing in the complex risk factors of the logistics and cargo industry, announced its expansion into the Canadian market to serve Canada's growing logistics industry.

Launched in the United States in 2018, ASLU filled a gap within the industry, delivering high-service, niche coverage solutions for freight forwarders and third-party logistics operators. Since inception, it has underwritten more than 5,000 accounts.

As a Lloyd's coverholder – rated "A+" by S&P – ASLU's expansion into Canada will provide retailers with an efficient solution for securing coverage that previously may have taken days to confirm. With claims agents set up for each province, clients are met with high-quality support and service, as well as tailor-made coverage solutions to protect clients' assets and avoid costly supply-chain disruptions.

ASLU clients can expect same-day proposals for:

- Shipper's interest ocean cargo

- Shipper's interest inland transit

- Warehouse storage (goods of others)

- Carrier's legal liability

- Freight forwarder's legal liability (contingent cargo)

- Freight forwarder E&O

- Warehouse legal liability

With a focus on service excellence, ASLU clients will also benefit from support with the risk-transferring process, legal responsibilities and contractual duties, in addition to a certificate-issuing platform with built-in reporting capabilities.

"The logistics industry is growing by more than 25% each year," said Alex Rosas, executive vice president, Amwins Specialty Logistics Underwriters. "Everyone on our team has dedicated their careers to becoming experts in this space so that we can anticipate its complexities and protect our clients. We look forward to partnering with Canadian retailers to deliver creative logistics insurance solutions to the market."

To learn more about ASLU and Canada-specific coverage details, visit amwins.com/aslu.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 125 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $22 billion annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

