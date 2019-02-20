COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Campbell is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the Healthcare field in recognition of her role as Director of Regulatory Affairs at Smith & Nephew Inc.

A leader in the medical supply industry, Smith & Nephew Inc. specializes in wound care and orthopedic products. An avid supporter of healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries in their daily efforts to improve the lives of their patients, Smith & Nephew has committed their practice to bettering the health and wellness of those they serve. With performance, innovation, and trust at the forefront of the company's values, the medical supply center specializes in providing supplies with regards to advanced wound management, sports medicine, orthopedic reconstruction, trauma, extremities and more. Developing a pioneering approach, the company utilizes the latest innovations in medical technology to supply healthcare professionals with the tools they need to provide exceptional care to their patients.

With over five years of experience in the field of medical equipment and 21 years of experience in the industry, Amy Campbell has established herself as a trusted name in the profession. Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Campbell has attained extensive expertise in the areas of regulatory affairs. Having spent almost two years in her current position as Director at Smith & Nephew, Ms. Campbell hopes to expand her network in the near future.

While pursuing her educational endeavors, Ms. Campbell earned her Bachelor's Degree in Biochemistry from Texas A&M.

To further advance her professional career, Ms. Campbell maintains affiliation with several prominent organizations including RAPC, AMWA, and the MS Society.

When she is not working, Ms. Campbell enjoys reading, quilting, and spending quality time with her two dogs, silver labs.

