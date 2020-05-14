Amy L. Yoon named Vice President of Finance, Secretary at Calloway's Nursery, Inc.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy L. Yoon has been named Vice President of Finance, Secretary at Calloway's Nursery, Inc., effective May 13, 2020. Ms. Yoon formerly served Calloway's in the position of Controller.

Marce Ward, C.E.O. and President, "Amy Yoon is a valuable asset to our company, and she has been an excellent addition to our management team. We are very excited to have Amy move into this new role to help our business move forward."